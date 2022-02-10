On February 10, 2022, the Aprilia MotoGP team officially unveiled its new livery for the upcoming season. We knew to expect Maverick Viñales and Aleix Espargaró's reunion as teammates (which they also once were long before their MotoGP days), but what else would the 2022 team package hold?

First things first: The Aprilia factory team clearly came to devastate in a thrillingly ominous matte black with its new RS-GP 22 graphics for the season. The presentation built up with a playful orchestral opening video, showcasing both the expected musical instruments and a unique take on the auditory qualities of bike components, as well.

Once the official introduction was complete, along with the requisite orchestral fanfare, it was time to pull the covers off of the RS-GP 22. As you’d expect, it looks like a weapon from every angle. Can it live up to those high expectations, though? There’s a whole season ahead for the team to show off its collective chops.

Espargaró finished eighth in the 2021 championship, which marked a pronounced improvement from the year before. Any team’s goal is to keep improving, of course, so we'll have to see what 2022 holds in store.

“I can't wait to get back on track with my team. After so many years together it is no longer just mechanics and technicians, they are really part of my family and from this point of view the winter break always seems too long. I am very energized, even if the years pass I still have the same hunger as when I started and physically I am well pr

epared. For the first tests I chose a helmet with graphics dedicated to all the first Aprilia podiums in the various categories, including the one obtained together with Silverstone. It seems to me the right way to start the season and pay homage to the great racing history of this brand. Obviously the goal is to add more images to this gallery,” Espargaró said in a statement.

“From the very first moment in this team I understood that I was chosen for a purpose, to take Aprilia to the top in modern MotoGP. This is the goal we are all working towards. I don't think it's right to make predictions, I prefer to concentrate on work and preparation because I believe that the results are the direct consequence of our commitment. We had the great opportunity to get to know each other in advance, having a few races together and starting to understand each other's needs. We will have to be good at exploiting this advantage in our favor, I am very satisfied with the work done by the racing department during the winter and now we just have to show our progress on the track,” added Maverick Viñales in the same statement.

As the 2022 MotoGP grid fills out ahead of the season opener, we look forward to a more action-packed season on track than ever.