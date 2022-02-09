MotoGP: Repsol Honda Pulls The Covers Off Its 2022 Livery

Of all the MotoGP teams and liveries out there, it's arguable that none are as iconic as Repsol Honda. 2022 serves as the 28th year of the motorsports partnership between the two companies, and in the span of nearly three decades, the team has achieved some truly impressive accolades. For instance, the team has bagged a total of 15 World Championships, 452 premier class podiums, and a total of 183 race victories.

The world's most famed racers have also spent quite a bit of time with Repsol Honda. None other than Valentino Rossi was part of the team for quite some time prior to jumping ship to Yamaha. Other racing legends such as Nicky Hayden, Casey Stoner, and Mick Doohan, all contributed to Repsol Honda achieving legend status. Today, one of the most aggressive, talented racers, Marc Marquez, has been calling Repsol Honda home for several years now.

For the 2022 season, the RC213V race bike, just like all other race bikes, gets a fresh new livery. It retains the classic colorway and styling, but boasts a few new enhancements that differentiate it from previous models. For instance, it gets a bigger Repsol logo on either side of the fairing. The paint scheme is slightly different, too, with the new bike making use of more white up front, while the back is adorned with more orange elements. Of course, the new, redesigned HRC logo figures prominently in the front part of the fairing. Red Bull's famed logo is also displayed proudly on the bike's belly pan.

Underneath the skin, the 2022 RC213V gets a few enhancements, too. The bike is currently being tweaked and enhanced as the test sessions come along, but we do know that the bike gets a revise chassis, enhanced aerodynamics, and a few upgrades to the engine. Honda has primarily addressed concerns surrounding the operation of the bike, as several reports would suggest that the RC213V is among the most difficult bikes to pilot.

Of course, the 2022 racing season would be nothing without the racers. None other than Marc Marquez and Pol Espargaro will be taking the helm for Repsol Honda this year. Espargaro took last season to acclimatize himself with the RC213V. This year, he hopes to level up his competitiveness aboard the new bike. Meanwhile, Marc Marquez is entering the race season following a few issues such as his diplopia, as well as his recovery from his broken humerus.