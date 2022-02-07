MotoGP: Team Suzuki Ecstar Presents Its 2022 Livery

Suzuki has enjoyed relative success in the MotoGP in recent years. The Hamamatsu factory was in fact led to victory in the 2020 season, with Joan Mir bagging the world championship title. Despite 2021 being a rather challenging season, Team Suzuki Ecstar still put on quite a show, with Joan Mir finishing in third overall. Now, with the start of the 2022 season less than a month away, Suzuki is hungry for more and has victory in its sights.

The 2022 season not only brings a redesigned race bike, but also a new hashtag and slogan, #GearingUp. Suzuki is using this new slogan not only to build up hype for the upcoming season, but also to display its commitment towards stepping up its game this year. With the start of the 2022 MotoGP season just a few weeks away, Team Suzuki Ecstar is well on their approach to tackling the upcoming season with Joan Mir and Alex Rins. The entire crew is highly motivated and hungry for victory with a new and improved GSX-RR that has been updated not just in terms of styling, but also beneath the fairings.

At the Sepang Test, the two Spanish racers put the new GSX-RR through its paces, and feedback indicates that the new bike is a well-rounded machine with even better performance. Joan Mir and Alex Rins have both had a promising off-season, balancing time off with hard training and track test runs. Joan's ambition for 2022 is clear after finishing third in the championship last year: to compete for the top spot. Meanwhile, Alex wants to improve the consistency of his undeniable speed and dynamic performance.

The black accents add character to the sleek, and now iconic, blue and silver of the 2022 GSX-RR. The bike, apparel, leathers, and team trucks all feature a new logo that combines retro and contemporary Suzuki motifs. Because parts of the world are still struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 season will surely be a challenge for everyone. Meanwhile, the 2022 season looks like it's going to be the longest championship in history, with a total of 21 races on the schedule, and the introduction of new circuits such as Indonesia and Finland.