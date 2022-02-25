It’s that time of the year again! With the winter freeze thawing out, many motorcyclists are flocking back to the track. For riders who need to shake off the rust, Aprilia’s Racers Days series presents a great opportunity to get back on circuit and brush up on the fundamentals. In 2022, the premium track day experience will consist of seven stops across the U.S.

Participants will ride their personal machine the majority of the track day, but each ticket will also come with a VIP Aprilia Racers Days package that grants each rider the chance to pilot a Pirelli-shod Aprilia demo model for one track session. The firm’s full sportbike and naked bike lineup will be in attendance, including the RSV4 Factory, RSV4, Tuono V4 Factory, Tuono V4, RS 660, Tuono 660, and Tuono 660 Factory.

In addition to the special track session, attendees will be able to test the latest Dainese gear and AGV helmets on the circuit. Dainese Custom Works master tailors will offer fittings and consultations at each stop. Those still on the fence can also demo the latest D-Air-equipped Dainese suits and AGV Pista GP RR and K6 helmets. The all-inclusive package will also provide rider coaching for all group levels, on-track photography, and complimentary lunch.

2022 Aprilia Racers Days Schedule:

Circuit of the Americas (Austin, TX) - Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Virginia International Raceway (Alton, VA) - Monday, May 23, 2022

The Ridge Motorsports Park (Shelton, WA) - Monday, June 27, 2022

Laguna Seca (Salinas, CA) - Monday, July 18, 2022

Autobahn Country Club Chicago (Joliet, IL) - Monday, August 8, 2022

New Jersey Motorsports Park (Millville, NJ) - Monday, September 12, 2022

Buttonwillow Raceway Park (Buttonwillow, CA) - Monday, October 17, 2022

At The Ridge, Laguna Seca, and New Jersey Motor Park events, the brand will also host the Aprilia Racing School for interested riders. Led by professional racing instructors, the course will be held in a private environment and cover body position, mental focus, and machine performance. The curriculum is aimed at making all participants safer and faster track riders and owners of all motorcycle makes are eligible.

On the other hand, only Aprilia owners can register for the VIP Experience with two-time Superbike World Champion (WSBK) Max Biagi at the Circuit of the Americas (CotA) event. The advanced riding course will only accommodate five Aprilia customers with dedicated garage and classroom access. The class will focus on both riding skills and racecraft. Along with the special track instruction, riders will receive Aprilia Racing MotoGP apparel, a dinner with Biaggi, and a gift signed by number 3.

While the five-rider capacity and Aprilia ownership qualification should weed out many interested folks, the $5,000 price tag will also trim down the registrants. However, if you’re lucky enough to land a ticket, riding with Biaggi will be a great way to shake off the cobwebs.