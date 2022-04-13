Wunderlich Releases Universal Clamp For Various Motorcycle Accessories

If you use your motorcycle as your primary mode of transport, then chances are you’ve got several accessories fitted to make your bike just a tad more practical. Chances are you’ve got a tank bag or a small handlebar bag for you to store your on-the-go essentials. Additionally, you also likely have a mobile phone mount, phone charger, and maybe even an action camera mount. Needless to say, all these accessories can result in a very cluttered handlebar.

Wunderlich, an aftermarket specialist known for its work on BMW motorcycles, has released a product that could serve as a solution to your cluttered handlebar scenario. The Multiclamp, as the name suggests, is a universal clamp that can hold a variety of accessories. What’s even better is that you don’t have to mount it on your handlebar. You can choose to mount it on your crash guards, rear rack, and maybe even your rear-view mirror stalk. As long as the area on which it mounts is at least 10mm, and at most 32mm in diameter, it should fit—whether the tube is round, square, or flat.

Wunderlich’s Multiclamp is constructed entirely out of aluminum, so you can be assured of its sturdiness. It’s really easy to install, too, and can easily be removed without the use of any tools—ideal for when running errands and parking your bike in populated areas. The clamp comes with a 360-degree swivel ball joint allowing you to position your accessories any which way you please. Furthermore, Wunderlich is offering a compatible smartphone mount, action camera support, articulated extension arm, and a glasses case as optional add-ons to the Multiclamp.

As is the case with all of Wunderlich’s products, the Multiclamp is robust, premium, and engineered to withstand the rigors of ADV riding. That being said, it isn’t cheap, retailing for 59.90 Euros, translating to around $65 USD. That price, however, is just for the clamp, and the accessories will set you back a bit more dough. In particular, the articulated extension arm retails for 29.90 Euros ($32 USD), the glasses case and smartphone holder go for 39.90 Euros ($43 USD), and the smartphone holder retails for 14.90 Euros ($16 USD). In total, you’re looking at closer to $160 USD for the entire kit.