MotoGP legends like Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez all started their two-wheeled careers at an extremely young age. Us mere mortals who started riding during our adolescence or young adulthood are pretty much out of luck if we want to make it big in the racing scene. That said, we could pass that dream on to the next generation, now spoiled for choice when it comes to the variety of grassroots motorsports options available all over the world.

For 2022, the FIM Mini GP World Series makes a comeback in the form of the Alpe Adria Series. The junior racing event allows the young ones to slug it out on track against other like-minded kids. The Alpe Adria Motorcycle Union once again joins forces with FIM and DORNA to make the Mini GP World Series a reality for 2022. "Thanks to the cooperation with FIM and DORNA, we can offer the drivers of our region a great opportunity with this project," the organization stated in its press release.

The organization looks back on a successful 2021 season, as well as all the potential of young up and coming riders for 2022. "The success in 2021 and the new prospects for 2022 give us hope for a very exciting championship. We are also informing the drivers in our association that, under the new regulations, each driver must compete in their own national series." Several countries all over Europe are set to participate in the 2022 Mini GP World Series.

Countries such as the Czech Republic, Greece, Serbia, Slovenia, Switzerland, Romania, Croatia, Hungary, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Poland and Slovakia are all members of the Alpe Adria Motorcycle Union, and will each participate in the Mini GP Series. Italy, however, will not be part of the series, as it will be launching its own junior racing program.

At present, registrations for the 2022 FIM Mini GP World Series are already open, and the entry form and participants’ manual have already been issued by Dorna and the FIM. For those of you who would like to register their young ones into the event, you can now download the entry form in the Alpe Adria Motorcycle Union’s official website linked below. Do note that both the riders and their legal guardians must present an ID in order to be entered into the series. Registrations close on May 30, 2022.