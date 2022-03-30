FIM Oceania serves as the regional representative of the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme in the Oceania region. The organization works closely with the FIM and member nations to provide solid strategic and development plans for motorcycle sport in the Oceania region. FIM Oceania and Motorcycling Australia have recently collaborated to release a new off-road racing series.

The 2022 FIM Oceania Motocross Championship has just kicked off in the Land Down Under last March 27, 2022, and will feature the ProMX THOR MX1 Championship winner bag the title as the FIM Oceania Champion. The new racing series further fuels the growth of the off-road racing scene, particularly motocross, in Australia. It is, however, open to participants from all over the world who wish to compete for the chance to be crowned the FIM Oceania Motocross Champion.

The FIM Oceania Motocross Championship awards will be presented during the final rounds of the Penrite ProMX Championship in Coolum, Queensland. They will be presented by AMX Superstores and based on the THOR MX1 Championship points. The first round of the ProMX Championship happened on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Wonthaggi, Victoria, and showcased some of the country’s fastest 450cc MX1 riders.

Peter Doyle, FIM Oceania President, highlighted the potential of the new motocross racing series to further elevate motorcycle sport in the region stating, “The role of FIM Oceania is to further develop Motorcycle Sport in the Oceania region at all levels through official FIM Oceania Championships and FIM Oceania programs. The ProMX Championship is set to be outstanding in 2022 and FIM Oceania is excited to be able to be part of it and to crown an FIM Oceania Champion through the incredibly talented field of riders in the THOR MX1 class.”

He further stated that the new racing series serves as an exciting opportunity to give Australian racers, as well as up and coming racers in the region, a well-deserved shot at international recognition. “The long-term goal of FIM Oceania is to see our Champions head overseas to compete in the FIM World Championships like MXGP, and to see more FIM Champions emerge from the Oceania region.”