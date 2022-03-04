The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), which is the international sanctioning body that oversees many Europe-based racing series involving motorbikes, announced some event cancellations due to Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began in February, 2022. So far, upcoming rounds in the 2022 MXGP, Speedway Grand Prix, and SidecarCross World Championship have officially been canceled for the season.

According to the original 2022 FIM MXGP calendar, the EMX250 and EMX Open European Championships had been scheduled for a race weekend in Orlyonok, Russia from April 30 through May 1, 2022. On February 26, 2022, the FIM officially announced that they would be canceled, and said a replacement GP would be announced soon.

The 2022 FIM MXGP calendar began on February 27, 2022 with the MXGP of Great Britain, and is currently scheduled to run through the end of September, 2022. Here’s the remaining schedule as of March 4, 2022:

MXGP of Lombardia, Italy at Mantova: March 6, 2022

MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina at Villa La Angostura: March 20, 2022

MXGP of Portugal at Agueda: April 3, 2022

MXGP of Trentino, Italy at Pietramurata: April 10, 2022

MXGP of Latvia at Kegums: April 24, 2022

TBA event on May 1, 2022 (no details yet available)

MXGP of Sardegna, Italy at Riola Sardo: May 15, 2022

MXGP of Spain at Intu Xanadu—Arroyomolinos: May 29, 2022

Monster Energy MXGP of France at Emee: June 5, 2022

Liqui Moly MXGP of Germany at Teutschenthal: June 12, 2022

MXGP of Indonesia at Samota-Sumbawa: June 26, 2022

MXGP of Jakarta, Indonesia at Jakarta: July 3, 2022

MXGP of Czech Republic at Loket: July 17, 2022

MXGP of Flanders, Belgium at Lommel: July 24, 2022

MXGP of Sweden at Uddevalla: August 7, 2022

MXGP of Finland at Litti-Kymiring: August 14, 2022

MXGP of Charente Maritime, France at St. Jean d’Angely: August 21, 2022

BitCi MXGP of Turkey at Afyonkarahisar: September 4, 2022

TBA event on September 18, 2022 (no details yet available)

Monster Energy FIM MXoN at RedBud: September 25, 2022

In addition to its MXGP cancellation, the FIM announced two more cancellations on February 27, 2022. The 2022 FIM SidecarCross World Championships round originally planned for June 26, 2022 in Bucha-Kyiv, Ukraine is now canceled. Additionally, the 2022 FIM Speedway Grand Prix round originally planned to take place in Togliatti, Russia on July 9 is also canceled.

When the FIM announced its cancellations, the organization also stated that its thoughts remain with “the people who are suffering the consequences of the current situation.” In the case of both the MXGP and SidecarCross World Championships, the FIM says it will announce replacement events shortly.