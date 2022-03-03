The 2022 MotoAmerica season is upon us and teams are rolling out their lineups ahead of the opening races at the Daytona International Speedway. Indian Motorcycle let the cat out of the bag on March 2, 2022, announcing a six-rider King of the Baggers roster. Hot on the heels of the Factory and privateer team unveilings, Roland Sands Design (RSD) reveals its 2022 KotB and Super Hooligan riders.

Thanks to Indian’s press release, we already know that fan-favorite and KotB podium finisher Frankie Garcia will return to the satellite Indian squad for 2022. However, the brand also notes that the RSD Indian Challenger underwent numerous updates during the offseason, including a new engine supplied by V-twin specialists S&S Cycle.

Joining Garcia, MotoAmerica Supersport and Superbike rider Bobby Fong will make his KotB debut on the high-banked walls of Daytona. Number 50 got a sneak peek of the project late last year and the 2019 Daytona 200 podium finisher has similar ambitions for the 2022 KotB season.

In 2021, the RSD-sponsored Super Hooligan series took to the asphalt for the first time at the iconic Laguna Seca Raceway. The event’s success led the series to add even more road races to the 2022 calendar, and the RSD team will field two Indian FTR race machines in the series. RSD tapped Indian KotB Factory rider Tyler O’Hara to pilot the number 2 Indian FTR will RSD Indian KotB rider Frankie Garcia will man the number 14 FTR.

RSD Super Hooligan didn’t just shift to a road racing regimen this year, it also established a new Air-Cooled American V-Twin class in February, 2022. Following a dominant performance in the inaugural Bagger Racing League’s Big Twin race, veteran moto journalist and 2019 Pikes Peak winner Rennie Scaysbrook will battle a field full of Harleys on his race-proven Indian Chief.

With aims of fighting at the front in each race category, the four RSD-sponsored riders will hit the Daytona International Speedway on March 11-12, 2022.