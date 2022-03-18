SC Project Releases CR-T And S1 Slip-Ons For Suzuki GSX-S1000

The Suzuki GSX-S1000 has long been a popular choice in the liter-class naked bike segment. The refreshed model finally took the archaic model to the 21st century with modern, angular styling, as well as a more sophisticated suite of electronic rider aids. Naturally, for a motorcycle as ubiquitously known as this, the aftermarket is full of upgrades and accessories fit for all budgets.

If you’re feeling boujee and want to make your shiny new GSX-S1000 turn heads both from its sound and looks, chances are you’re looking at a fancy new slip-on exhaust. Italian exhaust manufacturer SC Project has made a name for itself in racing. Known for its extremely lightweight, yet sometimes excessively loud exhaust pipes, the company has recently adapted by releasing street-spec models which comply to modern-day regulations. This means that you get the classic, race-spec aesthetic of a slim and streamlined exhaust pipe, but not the eardrum-shattering volume commonly associated with them.

SC Project S1 Slip-On

For the new GSX-S1000, SC Project has released two new slip-on exhaust setups which comply with Euro 5 standards. The CR-T, a pipe you may very well be familiar with, makes a comeback for Suzuki’s flagship liter-class naked bike. The CR-T is designed to replicate the sound and styling of exhaust pipes found on racing machines such as those in WSBK and MotoGP. For the street version, however, it only looks like an open exhaust, but actually mounts onto the bike’s stock manifold and catalytic converter. It’s made out of an AISI 304 stainless steel body, and is finished with an outer shell either in titanium or carbon fiber.

For those looking for a more sophisticated look and feel, the SC Project S1 is also available as a slip-on option for the new GSX-S1000. It takes the form of a sleeker, more slender design, and features a full titanium body and carbon-fiber end cap. It’s extremely lightweight, too, weighing in at 900 grams less than the stock muffler. Style-wise, it’s slightly longer than the CR-T, and features a tapered profile—a stark contrast to the bike’s boxy and angular bodywork.

SC Project CR-T Slip-On

As for performance, the CR-T claims an increase of 1.2 horsepower at 8,250 RPM, and a near-negligible torque bump of just 1 Nm. It retails for a 570

euros, or the equivalent of $644 USD. Meanwhile, the S1 claims a power bump of 1.4 ponies at 8,250 RPM and 1.4 Nm at 6,000 RPM, and is a tad steeper in price at 630 Euros, or the equivalent of around $712 USD. It’s expected to hit dealers and resellers in the coming weeks, just in time for the spring riding season.