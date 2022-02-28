Check Out HP Corse’s New Exhaust Offerings For The Kawasaki Z900

Few things are as timeless as the sound of a powerful inline-four engine. Today’s crop of four-banger-powered street machines are definitely faster, lighter, and more powerful than ever before, and the Kawasaki Z900 is certainly no exception. Team Green’s heavy-middleweight contender is based on a tried and tested platform, however, it’s often criticized for lacking soul and character.

Thankfully, the aftermarket is full of accessories and upgrades designed specifically to give all bikes a dash of character and spice—the Z900 is one of the most ubiquitously upgraded street bikes out there, and as such, there are tons of aftermarket goodies from companies big and small. HP Corse, an Italian exhaust specialist, has released two new tail pipes for the Z900: the Hydroform Short R and Evoxtreme. Both these pipes offer a similar sound and a lightweight construction with a streamlined profile. Where these two pipes differ is in style. Let’s take a closer look.

HP Corse Hydroform Short R

The Hydroform Short R offers a sporty, race-ready aesthetic thanks to its one-piece assembly. Thanks to lightweight titanium and stainless steel, the pipe weighs just 1.14 kilograms, significantly reducing weight while enhancing the engine’s sound. It features a stylish carbon-fiber end cap and a mesh tip for a more aggressive look. The kit bolts straight onto the bike’s stock cat box, and comes with a removable dB killer. You have the option of choosing between either Satin Steel, priced at 573 Euros ($647 USD) and Steel Black, at 640 Euros, or $723 USD.

HP Corse Evoxtreme

The Evoxtreme employs a more traditional slip-on exhaust setup with a separate link pipe and exhaust canister. Slightly heavier at 1.2 kilograms, the Evoxtreme offers a more OEM-plus aesthetic thanks to its large canister, oblique lines, and premium carbon-fiber end cap, heel cover, and heat shield. Just like the Hydroform Short R, the Evoxtreme is available in either Titanium, retailing for 690 Euros, or $779 USD or Black Steel, which fetches 610 Euros, or $690 USD.