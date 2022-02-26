Exan’s new line of Euro 5-approved full systems for the Yamaha Ténéré 700 won’t raise eyebrows given the current What Are Euro 4 And Euro 5 Emission Standards, Anyway?. Alternatively, if you want to go all out, Exan has a full racing kit ready for the taking, but not ready for the road.

Starting out with the Euro-5-approved exhaust systems, these products are all slip-on systems that meet the emissions standard and mount to the stock headers and mid-pipes of the Ténéré. The brand is no stranger to the emissions regulations and has also crafted Euro-5-approved products for the KTM 1290 Super Duke R. Under Exan’s list of Euro 5 approved exhausts for the Ténéré, we have the Carbon Cap, X-Black Oval, X-Rally, and OV Rally. All of these exhausts come with a removable silencer to help the bike adhere to noise regulations as well.

Carbon Cap X-Black

The Carbon Cap and the X-Black Oval systems are the more modern of the selection. They feature angular lines that match the overall lines of the Ténéré 700 to a tee. The Carbon Cap consists of a black canister with a carbon fiber end cap, and the exhaust can be made from either stainless steel, titanium, or a full carbon fiber material just like the cap. The price for this system is about $420 USD or .₤373.50 EUR. Meanwhile, the X-Black Oval is so-called for its oval canister shape. Just like its carbon-capped-cousin, it also comes with a carbon fiber tip and can also be made from the same selection of materials that Exan has under its belt. This system will run you back about $450 USD or about ₤400.50 EUR.

X-Rally OV Rally

Moving on to the more vintage-looking models, the X-Rally, and the OV Rally are both styled with a classic cylindrical canister with a retro-styled tip that’s reminiscent of rally race bikes of years past. These models can be crafted from stainless steel, carbon fiber, or titanium. The main difference between these two models is the shape, where the OV is oval in shape, while the X-Rally is the more classical round canister shape. The OV Rally retails for ₤355.50 EUR, while the X-Rally retails for ₤382.50 EUR (about $400 USD for the OV, and about $430 USD for the ‘X’).

For riders who are looking for outright performance, Exan offers a full two-in-one system made from either stainless steel or titanium. The system does not come with a silencer and is therefore not usable on public roads. Exan also recommends that you slap on a fuel map onto your bike if you’re to go with this system for maximum performance gains. If you want the stainless variant of this product, expect to pay ₤400.50 EUR (about $450 USD) and if you want the titanium version, prepare ₤571.50 EUR (almost $650 USD).

