On February 3, 2022, American Honda Motor Company issued a safety recall for all 2021 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP sportbikes due to the potential risk, in certain riding conditions, for the oil cooler pipe to become overheated, melt, and rupture. This, in turn, could cause oil to leak, which could then leak onto the exhaust pipe and/or the rear tire of the motorcycle, increasing the risk of crash, injury, and/or fire.

Honda is recalling all 2021 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SPs produced between April 28, 2020, and October 4, 2021. That’s 100 percent of bikes built, or 331 total units. This issue was first reported in the Japanese market, with additional reports emanating from the European and American markets in the following months of 2021.

According to Honda, when affected bikes are ridden in certain conditions, including following behind another vehicle, the exhaust pipe may not get enough airflow to sufficiently cool it down. If excessive heat builds up, the radiating heat could then melt and rupture a bike’s oil cooler pipe, causing a serious safety issue.

Under the terms of this recall, Honda plans to replace the oil cooler pipes on all affected bikes, as well as install a heat guard between the exhaust pipe and the oil cooler pipe. All parts and labor will be provided free of charge by authorized Honda dealers. However, because the parts are not yet available, Honda will roll out this recall effort in stages.

Initially, Honda began notifying its dealer network about this recall on February 2, 2022.

Registered owners of affected bikes will be notified by Honda via postal mail, beginning on or around March 1, 2022. The first letters sent to affected CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP owners will advise them not to ride their bikes above 5,000 RPM in first gear. Additionally, if said owners have already noticed an oil leak on their bikes, they will be advised to speak to their local Honda dealer as soon as possible.

Honda will then send a second letter out to owners once the parts become available, which is expected to happen sometime in late February, 2022. As of February 3, 2022, Honda says that it has received one warranty claim and one field report related to this issue within the U.S. market. So far, the OEM says that it has not received reports of fires, crashes, or injuries in the U.S. market.

Honda’s number for this recall is KN3. Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-866-784-1870. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s campaign number for this recall is 22V-061. Owners may also contact the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or visit www.nhtsa.gov.