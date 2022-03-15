On February 24, 2022, Russian president Vladimir Putin ordered his military forces to invade their neighboring country Ukraine. In what is being described as the biggest military conflict of the twentieth century, the invasion is being met with a lot of resistance from Ukraine, as well as loads of economic sanctions against Russia with the goal to isolate the country from the rest of the world from an economic standpoint.

Several major brands such as Apple, Nike, and even McDonalds have either pulled out from the country all together, or drastically reduced operations. A good number of well-known brands in the industry, too, have announced the suspension of production and export into the country in a bid to put an end to the fighting. Conversely, several other organizations both private and public have begun fundraising projects and donations for the civilian populace severely affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

Honda Motor Co., one of the biggest names in the global transport sector, is fully onboard when it comes to providing support for those in Ukraine. The Japanese company recently announced that it was donating one million Euros to the Japanese Red Cross as humanitarian support for Ukrainians suffering through the invasion. The relief efforts will provide much-needed food, clothing, medicine, and shelter for the refugees who, especially in the frigid weather of the region, are struggling to simply stay alive.

Through the Japanese Red Cross Society, several Japanese organizations will be able to provide aid in relief efforts towards the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. Apart from helping those still in Ukraine, the efforts will also cover neighboring countries such as Poland, who have been witnessing a steady influx of refugees from Ukraine.

In Honda’s official press release, it advocated for peace and the end of all ongoing military conflict, particularly between Russia and Ukraine, “Honda sincerely wishes that the current emergency situation will come to an end as soon as possible and that peace will be restored all around the world.” With the world only now coming to terms with the global pandemic, the last thing we need is another war.