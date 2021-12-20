Horwin Releases SK3 Electric Scooter For European Market

Horwin is an electric mobility company headquartered in Austria. The company has made a name for itself by releasing stylish and affordable electric motorcycles and scooters in recent years. By outsourcing the design and production of its vehicles to China, the company is able to develop new bikes at a fast pace, while at the same time keep their prices competitive. As such, we've seen machines like the CR6 and EK3 hit the European market.

For the 2022 model-year, Horwin has released yet another model. The new SK3 has been designed as a utilitarian commuter that puts function ahead of form. While adopting a simple, sporty design, the SK3 promises to be a practical companion on your day-to-day commutes. It features modern day amenities such as full LED lighting, a digital LCD instrument panel, as well as built-in cruise control. All this tech comes in a package that's extremely lightweight, tipping the scales at just 115 kilograms, making it an approachable machine for first-timers, and an effortless runabout for experienced commuters.

As for performance, the SK3 draws power from a centrally mounted electric motor with 6.2 kW of peak power and 3.1 kW of continuous power. This gives the scooter a top speed of 90 kilometers per hour, or 56 miles per hour. It sips juice from a high-capacity 72V, 36Ah lithium-ion battery pack which promises to deliver up to 80 kilometers, or 49 miles of range, provided you ride the scooter not in excess of 45 kilometers per hour (28 miles per hour). The scooter can be plugged into a standard electrical outlet via its built-in 8A charger, and charges up in less than five hours.

Those looking to take the new SK3 on longer rides can also opt to purchase a secondary battery which takes up the under-seat storage compartment. This effectively doubles the scooter's range, but reduces its storage capacity. The new Horwin SK3 will enter the European market early in 2022, and will be priced at an affordable 3,990 Euros, or the equivalent of $4,509 USD. Following the SK3, Horwin is also expected to launch the SK1, a more basic electric scooter priced at 3,690 Euros ($4,170 USD). This makes it the most affordable electric scooter in Horwin's model range.