A new kid on the block, Savic, is introducing a few things for 2022. The company recently received funding from multiple sources, a few of which includes the Australian Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre (AMGC), and the Victorian Government.

So to do good with a large sum of money, Savic needs to do well to please its investors, some of which are pushing for the proliferation of their electric motorcycles in the market. A few delays have hampered the company from delivering sooner, but it’s better late than never, right? After all, the delays were brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, so it was an unfortunate inevitability.

Anyway, the investment now allows the brand to deliver on its first few motorcycles. The company says that it will be able to deliver 20 motorcycles in the last quarter of 2022, with full production set for 2023.

The lineup’s only series at the moment is the C-Series, and it will have a few trims under its belt with varying levels of power. The C-Series Delta will start at $19,990 AUD, or just about $14,000 USD for us, while the more powerful and more exciting 60 kW model, the Alpha, will go for $26,990 AUD, or just about $19,000 USD for you and me.

There is now a configurator on the brand’s website. Head on over and customize the bike to your specifications, and there are also a few new colors to choose from, like Silver, Matte Black, and Radiate Aluminum—a special color that cysts a whopping $2,000 AUD extra (roughly $1,400 USD). On top of that, you can also configure what color the badges will be, the seat upholstery as well as the suspension system. There’s is also a Wilbers upgrade that will set you back a hefty $3,500 AUD ($2,500 USD).

On top of all of that jazz, the company also announced a new line of merchandise, which will be labeled “ethical streetwear,” and will be sold as “Savic Clothing.”

The clothing line will include T-shirts, beanies, hoodies, and sweatshirts that are all made out of eco-friendly materials, and shipped in eco-conscious packaging.