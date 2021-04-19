The Horwin EK3 is a techie electric scooter which was launched in Europe last year. Featuring super sleek lines and an impressively efficient electric motor, the EK3 isn't just your run-of-the-mill electric two-wheeler. In fact, it comes equipped with loads of nifty features that could put some premium big bikes to shame.

Thanks to the scooters simple yet effective formula, Horwin has bagged the 2021 Red Dot Design Award in the product design category. In case you weren't familiar, the Red Dot Design Award is one of the most highly esteemed design awards in Europe. Award-winning designs are given the prize in the upcoming Red Dot Gala ceremony in June 2021 to be held in Essen, Germany. All designs which have been bestowed the award shall then be presented in the Red Dot Design Museums, as well as in the Red Dot Design Yearbook.

All that being said, the Horwin EK3 now joins the likes of innovative and revolutionary two-wheelers in the electric motorcycle game such as CAKE with the Ösa, a modular, utilitarian electric scooter that can do just about anything. It also shares the spotlight with the Honda Forza 750, a maxi-scooter which recently won the Red Dot Award for motorcycle design.

The Horwin EK3 is offered in two trim options—standard and deluxe. However, underneath the sleek and streamlined outer shells of these two variants lies essentially the same techie and practical runabout. Both variants of the Horwin EK3 come standard with loads of tech and safety features. For starters, a Combined Braking System (CBS) takes care of braking duties front and rear. The electric scooter also features a full suite of LED lights complete with a light switch-off delay function which keeps the lights illuminated shortly after switching the bike off. This is especially useful for increasing visibility at night for streetside parking.

Other features include keyless ignition, a touchscreen display, cruise control, anti-theft alarm system, and even a reverse gear. Overall, this low maintenance electric scooter boasts a top speed of 60 miles per hour, and an impressive battery range averaging 60 miles on a single charge. The scooter is equipped with two lithium-ion batteries which can be fully charged in just four hours. The Horwin EK3 Deluxe gets a metallic paint finish with a matching brown leather seat, while the standard gets a decent vinyl saddle and an array of tasteful color options.