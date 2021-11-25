In 2019, boutique Italian scooter manufacturer Italjet bedazzled the world with what was supposed to become the 2020 Dragster. This sharp, excessively angry scooter was quite possibly the most aesthetically striking scooter the world would have ever seen. Unfortunately, the global pandemic hit, and the whole world was flipped on its head. Italjet, just like many other companies across multiple industries, was hit particularly hard.

With plans of releasing the Dragster for 2020 put to a halt, it seemed, for a while, that the newest iteration of this crazy little two-wheeler would never see the light of day. At long last, however, with the world gradually getting back on its feet, Italjet has risen from its slumber and showcased the Dragster, now designated a 2022 year model, at EICMA 2021. The best part? The company has promised that deliveries would commence by December of this year.

The Dragster serves as the successor to Italjet's iconic two-stroke scooter of the same name. This scooter, which first debuted in the 90s, captured the hearts of kids looking for a wild and exciting two-wheeler to rip around town on. Now, these kids have grown up, and are earning adult money. So, too, has the Dragster, which is now a monstrous scooter packing quite a punch.

From a performance standpoint, the Dragster will be available in two trim levels—125cc and 200cc. The smaller 125cc variant pumps out a decent 13 horsepower, by way of a liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, Euro 5-compliant, single-cylinder engine. The bigger 200cc version ups the ante just a little bit, with 18 horsepower on tap. It gets super fancy componentry, too, consisting of performance-oriented goodies from Akrapovič, Malossi, Brembo and Öhlins.

Optional add-ons such as a race-spec Akrapovič exhaust system, and a Malossi variator kit will become available starting February of 2022. Braking hardware comes to us from none other than Brembo, who has supplied racing brake levers and master cylinders specifically for the Dragster. The scooter rides on a suspension system developed by Öhlins and Andreani. The new Dragster wil be available in three colorways consisting of Red, Yellow, and Black. Prices start at 5,499 Euros ($6,170) for the 125cc version, and 5,799 Euros ($6,506) for the 200cc version.

At EICMA, Italjet also announced plans to launch an all-electric towards the second half of 2022. It'll be christened the Dragster #e01, and will feature a fully electric powertrain capable of pumping out 12kW, that's 16 horsepower, of peak power. Stay tuned for more details on the electric Dragster in the near future.