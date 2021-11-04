CFMoto Updates The 650GT Sport-Tourer For European Market

Chinese motorcycle manufacturer CFMoto has updated its flagship sport-tourer, the 650GT for the European market. The 650cc middleweight, which shares the same platform as the 650 NK naked bike and the 650 MT adventure bike, sports a 649cc parallel-twin motor with similar architecture as Kawasaki's engine in its 650cc range of machines. It is, however, slightly watered down in the CFMoto 650GT, with just 56 horsepower on tap.

The CFMoto 650GT has been available in multiple markets in Europe, Asia, and Australia since 2019, and features rather premium componentry, especially considering its price point. For the 2022 model-year, CFMoto has bestowed it with some minor touring-focused refinements that make it an even more agreeable long-distance companion. For starters, the bike now comes standard with color-matched side panniers for added luggage space. Additionally, CFMoto has included two USB chargers for added convenience when on long haul trips.

Other than the new as-standard luggage and dual USB charging port, the 650GT also gets a sleek Nebula Black color option—a stark contrast with the otherwise bright and vibrant colorways associated with CFMoto's machines. Apart from the additional equipment and revised color option, the bike retains all of its features that make it a value-for-money sport tourer. We still find the multi-function, full-color, TFT display, as well as selectable Sport and Touring riding modes. The bike also retains its height-adjustable windscreen, its full-LED lighting, and spacious two-up saddle. It retails for 6,440 Euros, or the equivalent of $7,471 USD.

CFMoto recently announced that it was finally bringing its motorcycles into the U.S. market. A total of seven models are expected to become available very soon, consisting of the 650NK, 650 Adventura (650 MT), 300 NK, 300SS (300SR), 700 CL-X Classic, 700 CL-X Sport, and Papio 125. The 650GT sport-tourer isn't on the list of models to be launched in the U.S., however, it wouldn't be surprising to see it added to the list, should the company's bikes receive a warm welcome in the market.