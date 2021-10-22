We've been talking about CFMoto, an up and coming Chinese motorcycle manufacturer, quite a bit lately. CFMoto, thanks in large part to its partnership with KTM, has made its way to the headlines thanks to the introduction of some impressive models. The 800MT, derived from the KTM 790 Adventure, is shaping up to be quite the capable adventurer, thanks to reviews of this bike in China and other neighboring Asian countries.

The CFMoto 650MT will go by the 650 Adventura name in the U.S. market. CFMoto 650 NK

CFMoto has had a relatively strong presence in the European and Asian markets for quite some time now. In the U.S., however, it has barely even tapped into the motorcycle market, with only its ATVs and UTVs available. This is all about to change, though, as CFMoto has announced that it will be launching its motorcycles in the U.S. market. In a report published by Cycle World, the Chinese company announced its intentions to penetrate the U.S. motorbike market in its first-ever North America dealer meeting. More specifically, Cycle World went into the details of the specific machines CFMoto intends to launch stateside.

The Chinese motorcycle manufacturer plans to launch a total of seven new models in the North American market. Now, these bikes aren't all-new machines deisgned specifically for the states, but rather, existing bikes the company currently sells in Europe, Asia, and Australia. For starters, the CFMoto Papio will be entering the U.S. market, and competing directly with the likes of the Honda Grom. Just like the Grom, it gets a 125cc engine and mini-bike proportions, certainly making for a fun and rowdy two-wheeled experience.

CFMoto 300SS A.K.A. 300SR CFMoto Papio Mini-Bike CFMoto 700 CL-X

Moving up the ladder, CFMoto will also be launching its 300cc range of bikes consisting of the 300 NK naked bike and 300 SS sportbike. Those of you in Asia will be familiar with the 300 SS by its other name, the 300 SR—a bike we've talked about in considerable detail in previous articles. CFMoto will also be launching a range of 650cc middleweight bikes in the form of the 650 Adventura, also known as the 650 MT in Europe, Asia, and Australia; as well as the 650 NK—a bike I had the pleasure of owning for the better part of a year-and-a-half.

Lastly, the 700 CL-X will be making its entrance to the U.S. as the most premium offering. It'll be made available in two flavors, the Standard, which boasts scrambler-like styling; and the Sport, a more aggressive and performance-oriented package with low clip-ons and 17-inch wheels. Certainly, CFMoto's bikes will present themselves as budget-friendly alternatives to Kawasaki and Yamaha's mid-size machines. As mentioned, having owned a CFMoto myself, I can definitely say that the company's quality is noteworthy—it's still considerably behind its Japanese counterparts, however, it does make up for it with its affordable price tag.