CFMoto is one of the few Chinese motorcycle manufacturers that are worth taking seriously. The company has proven time and again that it wants to make a name for itself in the global motorcycle market. Ever since forging a partnership with Austrian motorcycle giant KTM, CFMoto has bolstered up its production and manufacturing capabilities, and has begun rolling out new and exciting models in the global market.

Current-generation CFMoto 700 CL-X

For the 2022 model year, CFMoto is bestowing some notable updates to its 300cc range of motorcycles, as well as introducing a new model that's sure to be a hit among the hipster, fashion-conscious retro crowd. For starters, the Zhejiang company is improving its entry-level sportbike, the 250/300SR. The sportbike gets new color options, as well as some design tweaks to make for an overall more tractable sportbike, be it on the track or the street. Meanwhile, the company's small displacement naked streetfighter, the 300 NK, also gets similar updates. The two bikes have proven to be extremely enticing entry-level options in multiple markets.

Perhaps the most exciting model to be announced for CFMoto's 300cc segment is the 300 CL-X, a smaller single-cylinder equipped sibling of the retro-style roadster, the 700 CL-X. While the exact details and full specifications of the upcoming 300 CL-X have yet to be revealed, it's more than likely that it will be based on the 300 NK platform—both in terms of the chassis and engine. Unlike its bigger sibling, which has been developed as a platform of its own, the 300 CL-X could share a similar platform as the SR and NK in order to keep the cost down.

CFMoto's 300cc model lineup is powered by a 292cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine. Rated at around 28 horsepower, these bikes are suitable A2 options for beginner riders in Europe, as well as lightweight daily commuters for markets in Asia and Australia. Prior to the announcement of the updates to CFMoto's 300cc model range, the company revealed additional details about its biggest, most high-tech, and most expensive model yet, the 1250 TR-G grand tourer.