For those who want to live in the Land of Joy, a brand-new branch of the Scrambler Ducati Food Factory just opened in Imola. It’s the third of Ducati’s Scrambler-concept restaurants to open in Italy since 2016, and it offers a unique chance to combine your love of Scramblers with your love of tasty food.

The newest location in Imola is located in Via Primo Maggio 49, and is open every day for lunch and dinner hours. It’s a casual, lively restaurant featuring Ducati Scrambler artwork, bikes, clothing, and accessories on permanent display. They’re part of the atmosphere you can enjoy while you eat your food. After all, riders can’t run properly if we don’t have fuel—just like our bikes.

What kind of fuel, er, food can you expect to find on the menu at the Scrambler Ducati Food Factory? Just like the Scrambler, Ducati decided to stick to variations on the classics. Fresh pizzas made to order, fresh pasta, salads, burgers, sandwiches, desserts, and coffee. What’s not to love?

This location is, of course, a natural place to stop if you’re visiting the historic Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, also known as the Imola racing circuit. After all, the restaurant and the track are just a short distance from one another, so it’s pretty much a no-brainer.

If you want to take things even further, of course, you could do a lot worse than to draw inspiration from this Italian culinary tour undertaken on Ducati Scramblers by olive oil importer David Dellanave and David Chang from Café Racers of Instagram. Still, whether you’re new to the Land of Joy or you’re just visiting, Ducati hopes you’ll stop by, grab a bite or two to eat, and sit down and have a chat about motorbikes for a while.