In 1972, the first 200 Miglia was held at Italy’s legendary Imola raceway. Featuring the best riders from Grand Prix racing, the race was deemed the European Daytona. Held between 1972-1985, several greats such as Giacomo Agostini, Kenny Roberts, Marco Lucchenelli, and Eddie Lawson won the 200-mile race.

After a 25-year absence, the 200 Miglia returned to Imola as a vintage motorcycle event in 2010. Most recently, the 2021 200 Miglia Revival featured seven non-competitive parades including the 200 Miglia Revival, 100 Miglia Revival, Coppa d’Oro Revival, and Endurance Sidecar. Doctor Claudio Costa’s autobiographical film I Want To Run and 200 Miglia winners Johnny Cecotto and Marco Lucchinelli returning to the track highlighted the weekend, but the festival also included a touching dedication to the recently deceased Fausto Gresini.

Competing in Grand Prix racing from 1983-1994, Gresini waged war with some of the greatest riders of our time. Following a decorated career, the two-time 125cc world champion transitioned to a management role with the Gresini Race Team. As a team principal, Gresini celebrated a 250cc world championship with Daijiro Kato in 2001 and a Moto2 world championship with Toni Elias in 2010. However, he also suffered the loss of Kato at the Japanese Grand Prix in 2003 and Marco Simoncelli at the Malaysian Grand Prix in 2011.

After several years of partnering with Aprilia’s MotoGP team, Gresini contracted COVID-19 and passed away in February, 2021. Several organizations including Aprilia, MotoGP, and Formula 1 commemorated the MotoGP legend’s passing, but the Enzo e Dino Ferrari International Circuit in Imola gave Gresini the most lasting dedication when organizers renamed the Variante Alta chicane as the Curva Gresini.

Consisting of turns 14 and 15, the chicane has hosted some of the most heated exchanges in racing. From Formula 1 to Grand Prix motorcycle racing, some of the best have tangled at the Variante Alta/Curva Gresini. Of course, the presentation included the Gresini family, Emilia-Romagna Region regional President Stefano Bonaccini, Imola Mayor Marco Panieri, the Autodromo Councilor Elena Penazzi, and the Autodromo Director Pietro Benvenuti.

“We are very proud and happy that the memory of Fausto is kept alive in many events at all levels. We are honored to have received from the Municipality of Imola the request to name the high variant of the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari Curva Gresini. A curve inside the autodrome dedicated to Fausto is a strong gesture for his family because it gives the name of Fausto to history,” said the Gresini family in a written statement.