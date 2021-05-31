Up and coming Swiss Moto3 racer Jason Dupasquier was involved in a major accident in Saturday's Qualifying 2 session at the Gran Premio d'Italia Oakley. The young motorcycle racer, has unfortunately passed away due to injuries sustained from the accident. The incident occurred between turns 9 and 10 of the Mugello racing circuit, and resulted in the session immediately being Red Flagged.

FIM Medical Intervention Vehicles and first responders arrived at the site immediately. Dupasquier was attended to immediately and flown to Careggi Hospital in Florence, Italy. Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of circuit medical staff, doctors, and all medical personnel who attended to the Swiss racer, Dupasquier's condition was simply too serious, and he sadly succumbed to the injuries he has sustained from the accident.

Jason Dupasquier started his motorcycle racing career in Supermoto and won the Swiss National Championships multiple times. In 2016, at just fourteen years of age, Dupasquier made the shift to circuit racing and never looked back since. He made a strong debut in the global stage in Moto3 in 2020. For this year's season of Moto3, Dupasquier was 10th overall in the World Championship standings. The young Swiss rider had garnered a total of 27 points from the first five races of this year's Moto3 season.

Following the tragic news, the entire motorsports community expressed their sympathies to Jason Dupasquier's family, friends, and loved ones. Formula 1 paid tribute to the young racer via their official Twitter page. So too did retired MotoGP superstar Jorge Lorenzo, and the official twitter page of the MotoGP. In a press release published on the MotoGP's official website, the entire organization expressed its sympathies towards the loss of Dupasquier, "The FIM, IRTA, MSMA and Dorna Sports pass on our deepest condolences to Dupasquier’s family, friends, team and loved ones."

Jason Dupasquier was indeed one of the young, up and coming talents in the world's biggest motorcycle racing stage. At just 19 years old, he already had quite an impressive racing career. Our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends, and loved ones. Ride in peace, Jason.