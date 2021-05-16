The ongoing global pandemic strikes again, as the 2021 Finnish MotoGP round has officially been canceled for the season. Fans looking forward to the upcoming KymiRing festivities will have to wait until at least 2022, but there is some good news if you’re interested in this track. MotoGP organizers officially signed a contract with KymiRing through 2026, so with luck, there will be more opportunities to experience this race in the next few years.

The 2021 Finnish event was originally scheduled to take place from July 9 through 11. If you’ll recall, the race was already postponed once in 2020 due to COVID-19 as well, with Dorna Sports opting to postpone the event until 2021.

At the time, organizers moved gradually as the situation evolved, refunding the advance purchase of tickets in due course and referring to it as a postponement rather than a cancellation. With a year of experience under their belts, the 2021 announcement called it a “cancellation” almost immediately.

Although that July, 2021 race in Finland won’t be happening after all, the FIM, IRTA, and Dorna Sports also announced that the Michelin Grand Prix of Styria would instead be added to the 2021 calendar. While it won’t be held during the weekend originally scheduled to host the 2021 Finnish GP, it will instead take place from August 6 through 8 at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria.

That is, of course, the weekend immediately prior to the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix, which is also scheduled to take place at the Red Bull Ring. Additionally, in accordance with all local health guidelines at the time of both events, organizers currently say that they anticipate the ability to welcome limited numbers of spectators to both events.

Bear in mind that it’s May, 2021 right now, and circumstances are constantly evolving with this pandemic throughout the world. As and when any situation changes with the MotoGP calendar, we’ll be sure to keep you updated throughout the season.