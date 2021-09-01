Alpinestars Rolls Out AST V2 Air Textile Jacket

Often imitated but never replicated, Alpinestars is arguably one of the most instantly recognizable motorcycle gear and equipment manufacturers in the world. The Italian gear supplier has quite an extensive range of motorcycle safety equipment designed for use for all types of riding. Typically characterized by their sleek, nondescript styling, Alpinestars products offer a sophisticated aesthetic, not to mention world class levels of protection.

For its 2021 spring and summer collection, alpine stars has taken its now eight year old AST ventilated jacket, and given it a modern-day twist. Dubbed the AST V2 Air, it features the latest and greatest protective technology, while continuing to offer the summertime comfort of a well-ventilated riding jacket. With the AST V2 Air textile jacket, Alpinestars has pulled all the stops to offer one of the best summer time riding jackets currently in the market today.

Let’s start things off with the protective features. The AST V2 Air is a class a PPE certified product and confirms to the EN17092 standard. It incorporates two pairs of removable protectors on the shoulders and elbows which are constructed out of Nucleon Flex Level 1 materials. The shoulders offer additional abrasion resistance thanks to an additional layer of external GP Lite inserts. To make things even better, the Alpinestars AST V2 Air can be hooked up with the company’s Tech-Air 5 wireless airbag technology.

Superb comfort and fit is provided by a generous amount of ventilation situated in all parts of the jacket. Constructed mainly out of a breathable 600 denier polyester fabric, the jacket gets large mesh panels on the torso, arms, and back, for even better air circulation. Alpinestars claims a perfect fit thanks to the jacket’s pre-curved sleeves designed to offer a natural feeling when seated in a riding position. The prevent noise and discomfort from wind fluttering, adjustment straps have been incorporated on the upper arms, cuffs, and waist.

Alpinestars is offering the AST V2 Air in three colorways, black with white accents; black with yellow accents; and black with red accents. The jacket is sized from S all the way to 4XL, and retails for the reasonable price of 169.95 Euros, or the equivalent of around $200 USD.