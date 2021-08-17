Way back in October, 2019, American Honda was auctioning off a no-reserve 2001 Honda RC51 featuring a unique Jurassic Park III wrap, alongside a zero-mile CBX. The two Iconic Motorbikes auctions benefited pediatric cancer charity Ride for Kids, with all proceeds going to support that organization. That even included the buyer’s fee!

In August, 2021, American Honda is once more teaming up with Iconic Motorbikes to auction off some more rare Honda motorcycles to benefit Ride for Kids. This time, there are three super cool bikes to choose from—all either zero or extremely low-mile (test ride) examples. What are they? How about a set of 2005, 2007, and 2009 CBR1000RR Repsol Editions?

2021 represents the 30th anniversary of American Honda partnering with the Ride for Kids charity. According to Iconic Motorbikes, the Jurassic Park III RC51 and CBX auctions raised around $25,000 for RFK. Since 2019, the bidder count on the motorcycle auction website has risen significantly, so all parties involved are hoping to raise even more money this time around.

Now, the auctions for these bikes aren’t live on the Iconic website as of August 17, 2021, but Iconic has now received the bikes from American Honda and is preparing these auctions to go live very soon. Be sure to follow them on social media if you’re interested in bidding once they’re available.

If you’re interested in helping out the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s Ride for Kids charity in other ways, they’re also hosting several charity rides around the U.S. in 2021. COVID-19 safety protocols are in place, as detailed on their website.

We’ll link the site in our Sources down below so you can find out more about future events, and also register if you want to join any of these rides for a great cause. The site gives options on how to register as an individual rider, as well as how to get your riding club involved as a group. What are you waiting for?