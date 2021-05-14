Psychs On Bikes Brings Mental Health Support To Australians

Our amazing passion of motorcycling isn’t only fun, it also has the potential to touch thousands of lives all across the world. With many advocacies built on the two-wheeled life, it’s no surprise that motorcycles affect so much more than those who ride them.

The increase in mental health awareness has definitely gone a long way in ensuring the wellbeing of folks all across the globe. The advancement in our knowledge on how to manage and treat a variety of mental health conditions has ultimately allowed people with mental health conditions to lead normal lives, at most, with the right balance of medication and professional guidance. That said, access to solid mental health support can be challenging, especially for those living in far-flung areas.

A group of passionate motorcycle enthusiasts who are also mental health professionals based in Australia seeks to make mental health support available to those living in remote regions with the help of their trusty machines. The group goes by the name Psychs on Bikes, and these guys have been hard at work rolling out activities geared towards increasing mental health awareness and providing support all across the region.

This month, Psychs on Bikes, consisting of a team of psychiatrists, psychologists, and mental health nurses will be embarking on a 16,000-kilometer journey all across Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and other parts of The Land Down Under. Over the course of the six week journey, Psychs on Bikes seeks to touch lives and provide much-needed support to those who need it most.

Dr. Joseph Dunn, founder of Psychs on Bikes and Sydney-based psychologist expressed the organization’s vision stating, “Unfortunately depression and suicide rates are much higher in rural areas than urban ones. Our motorcycles are great conversation starters because people can be quite apprehensive about talking to a psychologist or psychiatrist.” Psychs On Bikes not only conducts charity rides, talks, and seminars geared towards increasing mental health awareness, it also offers free health checkups and assessments as part of its efforts in improving the overall wellbeing of the community.