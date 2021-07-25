The new frontier for brands both in the motorcycle and car industry is electric. Plenty of manufacturers are getting their feet wet in the electric mobility industry, and there are even some brands that are nothing but electric.

In June, we covered that Bajaj has trademarked a new name for a new electric motorcycle that shares similarities to Husqvarna's take on e-mobility. The Indian automaker trademarked the "Freerider" name, and the bike could come with about 11 horsepower and up to 62 miles on a single charge. With a new brand reportedly on the horizon, it could be possible that the Freerider will not be a straight-up Bajaj product.

Husqvarna e-Pilen Concept

According to a report from Gaadi Waadi, the Indian brand is planning on a new brand that will only sell electric two- and three-wheelers. The development follows the debut of Bajaj's newest electric scooter, the Chetak, which had an event last April 2021, and is currently one of the best-selling electric scoots out in the Indian market.

Bajaj reportedly informed the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) that its board of directors has approved of such a development. According to the report, “The wholly-owned subsidiary will leverage the growth opportunities in the evolving mobility space and will help the company venture into the manufacturing of electric and hybrid vehicles in the two, three, and four-wheelers category.”

Gaadi Waadi has also gone on record stating that the brand will be introducing a range of electric three-wheelers and quads for 2021.

The move is still subject to the approval of The Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

On other fronts, the article also details that Bajaj's rivals, Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motor Company, have also invested heavily into electric mobility. The big investment also follows a slew of benefits announced by the central and state governments for electric vehicles.