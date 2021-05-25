The KTM RC 390 has always been considered by many as the most aggressive and committed entry-level sportbikes in the market. Unlike its direct competitors such as the Ninja 400 and Yamaha YZF-R3, the RC 390 boasts a significantly more aggressive riding position thanks to its low-slung clip-ons, and high rear-sets.

With an all-new, redesigned RC 390 clearly in the horizon, the outgoing sportbike is undoubtedly beginning to look a little long in the tooth, with newer, more affordable options from Japanese manufacturers sporting more premium features and styling. What we do know about the new RC 390 is still somewhat limited to the teasers and spy photos currently circulating the interwebs, however, it's clear to see that the upcoming bike is more than just a face-lifted version of the outgoing machine.

For starters, KTM has done away with the bike's aggressive twin headlights in favor of a larger, centrally mounted unit. Bearing a similar design as the legendary RC8 1190 supersport, the redesigned RC 390 looks just a tad less aggressive, but more refined than the outgoing machine. Recent spy photos show the upcoming bike undisguised, and even sporting all the necessary accessories to warrant street-legality, such as turn signals and a license plate holder.

In an article published by Indian automotive publication, AutoCar India, we see the upcoming KTM RC 390 sporting a signature KTM orange colorway with aggressive, sporty graphics on the fairings and fuel tank. The new RC 390 also looks slightly more muscular upfront, thanks to a redesigned fuel tank, and a sharper front fairing which leaves the clutch cover fully exposed.

On the feature front, we can expect the new RC 390 to boast all the new features found on KTM's latest crop of 390 street bikes. This means that a Bluetooth-enabled, full-color TFT display, as well as ABS, traction control, and even fully adjustable suspension aren't a far fetched possibility. The bike will continue to be powered by Team Orange's highly acclaimed 373cc singe-cylinder motor, however it will surely come with a few tweaks to ensure its Euro 5 and BS6-compliance.