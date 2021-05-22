Even more rumors are circulating that KTM will be going further east for the production of its 490 range of motorcycles. More information has surfaced, and it seems like CFMoto might be assuming the responsibility for KTM's new range.

That's not too far-fetched as KTM are definitely in cahoots with CFMoto for other reasons. The 750 range of motorcycles will serve as the replacement for the 790 range from KTM. The Chinese manufacturer is also no stranger to the color orange as they already serve other markets in Asia for the Austrian brand.

However, it seems that prior stories suggest that the 490 range will be manufactured in Bajaj's planned new factory near Pune, which is opening in 2023. Sources also state that KTM, Husqvarna, and Triumph motorcycles will be produced in this plant, however, no definitive answer has yet been given as to the final production site of the 490 range, or if the 490 range will be produced there to begin with.

That's not the only conflict we're seeing in the story, as other sources also claim that the 490 series will be lined up for 2022. Bajaj stated that their new factory will be up and running by 2023, while Pierer Mobility, KTM's parent company, confirmed that the new models will drop by 2022 in a leaked slide from a presentation.

The slide also details a total of five new models to be launched, which include the KTM 490 Duke, 490 Adventure, RC 490, and two other supermoto/dual-purpose motorcycles that have yet to be christened with an official nameplate.

With these discrepancies, it's likely that Bajaj won't get first dibs on the production of the 490 platform. CFMoto is well versed in the production of parallel-twin engines, and KTM is already developing the 750 platform with the brand. Producing the 490 range of motorcycles in China seems quite likely in order to meet the 2022 due date that KTM has set. Simply put, Bajaj's new plant won't make it in time according to reports.