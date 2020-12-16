Ducati introduced the world to the 2021 XDiavel back in November, 2020. The newest addition to the XDiavel family is Euro 5-compliant, and comes in Dark, S, and Black Star variants. If you’ve been holding out for a Black Star and you’re in North America, we have some news for you. On December 16, Ducati announced that the 2021 XDiavel Black Star will be limited to just 50 bikes to cover both the U.S. and Canada.

Now, when Ducati announced the introduction of the 2021 XDiavel, it also noted that the Euro 5 variants would only roll out to countries where Euro 5 restrictions are in place. For all others, the boys from Bologna said, the Euro 4-spec Testastretta DVT 1262 would provide all the power.

Sure enough, Ducati North America’s official presser about the limited release of the Black Star touts the Euro 4-compliant figures of 152 horsepower at 9,500 rpm and 92.9 ft-lbs of torque at 5,000 rpm. For reference, the Euro 5 version outputs a claimed 160 horsepower at 9,500 rpm and 93.7 ft-lbs of torque at 5,000 rpm. It’s not a huge difference, but it is a difference.

In any case, all the important aesthetic reasons to buy the XDiavel Black Star are in full effect on the North American version. Striking visual elements include red engine head covers, lightened and forged wheels, that high-grip suede saddle, and that beautiful matte gray, black, and red-accented colorway, as well as the gloss black frame.

All 50 limited XDiavel Black Stars will roll into dealerships across the U.S. and Canada in April, 2021. MSRP in the U.S. starts at $25,995, while in Canada it starts at $28,995. If you’re interested in getting your hands on one, now might be the time to reach out to your trusty local Ducati dealer to express your interest.