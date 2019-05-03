If you've wanted to take an electric Energica motorcycle on a track, or maybe get some training on an electric bike at all, and you're going to be in Italy on May 31 or June 23, you might want to look into signing up for Energica's "My Electric Academy."

If you've never ridden an electric motorcycle, you might not know that for the most part there is no transmission, and therefore no clutch, on these bikes. The electric motor simply spins faster and faster, and when you're used to an internal combustion engine that can be a little disconcerting. This academy aims to address those differences and grant riders techniques that are specific to riding electric motorcycles.

Energica motorcycles are the epitome of "point and squirt" and boy, do they squirt, and they also have a real boatload of engine braking (can you call it that?). I got to take an Energica Ego for a test ride; I hopped on a highway on-ramp, cracked it open and swore I saw plaid.

The training is based at Energica's headquarters which is in Modena, Italy, and the track time will happen on the Modena Circuit ("Autodromo di Modena"), a 1.5 mile long track minutes away from Energica's headquarters. Space is limited, and there are ten spots available on each of the two days. Students will be split into two groups of five.

This training is currently world’s only all-electric motorcycle training course, and one of the instructors is Alessandro “Branna” Brannetti, an official Energica test-rider. The cost for the one-day course with instruction and the use of an Energica motorcyce is 990 Euros, which currently translates to $1,105 US. The good news is, if you buy an Energica motorcycle within 30 days of taking this course, your course fees are reimbursed.