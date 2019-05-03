What better excuse for a trip to Italy?
If you've wanted to take an electric Energica motorcycle on a track, or maybe get some training on an electric bike at all, and you're going to be in Italy on May 31 or June 23, you might want to look into signing up for Energica's "My Electric Academy."
If you've never ridden an electric motorcycle, you might not know that for the most part there is no transmission, and therefore no clutch, on these bikes. The electric motor simply spins faster and faster, and when you're used to an internal combustion engine that can be a little disconcerting. This academy aims to address those differences and grant riders techniques that are specific to riding electric motorcycles.
Energica motorcycles are the epitome of "point and squirt" and boy, do they squirt, and they also have a real boatload of engine braking (can you call it that?). I got to take an Energica Ego for a test ride; I hopped on a highway on-ramp, cracked it open and swore I saw plaid.
The training is based at Energica's headquarters which is in Modena, Italy, and the track time will happen on the Modena Circuit ("Autodromo di Modena"), a 1.5 mile long track minutes away from Energica's headquarters. Space is limited, and there are ten spots available on each of the two days. Students will be split into two groups of five.
This training is currently world’s only all-electric motorcycle training course, and one of the instructors is Alessandro “Branna” Brannetti, an official Energica test-rider. The cost for the one-day course with instruction and the use of an Energica motorcyce is 990 Euros, which currently translates to $1,105 US. The good news is, if you buy an Energica motorcycle within 30 days of taking this course, your course fees are reimbursed.
Riding a high-performance electric motorcycle on the track is a distinctive experience.
Now, for the first time, riders can participate in an Electric Riding Academy organized by the single manufacturer for the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup!
Experience the future and become fully immersed in the purest form of electric power: a unique riding course on board Energica models, with expert instruction, on a historic Italian race circuit in the heart of the Motor Valley.
Training Schedule
The course will include electric riding techniques on the track and practice exercises. Participants will be divided into 2 groups of 5 students each.
9:30 am – Welcome coffee and accreditation @ Energica Headquarters
10:00 am – Theoretical training (classroom)
12:00 am – Lunch Break and independent transfer to the Modena Circuit
2:00-5:00 pm – Practical training: exercises and riding control
5:00-6:00 pm – Track sessions with Alessandro Brannetti
6:00-7:00 pm – Hot laps on the track
7:30 pm – Official certificates awarded
Professional trainers with extensive high-performance motorcycle international experience, will be available to customers throughout the day for personalized instruction and advice.
The course will take place at the Modena Circuit.
Total cost for the one-day training and track instruction will be € 990 which will be reimbursed for any rider who goes on to purchase an Energica within 30 days.
Dates Available: May 31 and June 23
Your Coach
Alessandro “Branna” Brannetti is the most experienced rider in the world of electric motorcycle racing.
Alessandro first began riding with CRP, the parent company for Energica, ten years ago. Before then, he was four-time Italian minibike champion and then he landed in 1998 at the 125GP of the Italian Championship (CIV).
The genesis for Energica took place during the two-year racing period 2010-2011. This is when Brannetti won the titles of European champion and vice world champion in our company’s first electric competitions. He was on board the eCRP – the first prototype of electric racing bike created by CRP Racing.
Today Alessandro is the official tester of Energica Motor Company and FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup. He has the highest number of track hours and miles with electric motorcycles of any rider living.