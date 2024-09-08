If you have a thing for lavish and extravagant custom builds, then chances are you’re familiar with Mansory. The German custom workshop has a wide selection of custom creations, ranging from the highest performance supercars, all the way to some really fancy two-wheelers.

Its newest creation is pretty simple on the outside, but beneath the surface, tons of work has gone into it to make it truly stand out from the crowd.

Dubbed the “Monaco Edition,” this sleek scooter is based on the Vespa Elettrica, the Italian scooter brand’s only electric offering to date. As its name suggests, it’s meant to pay homage to Monaco, a country with a deeply rooted motorsports heritage. The Monaco Edition Vespa is quite a big deal for Mansory, as it’s the first time since 2012 that the custom workshop has used the name “Monaco Edition” again.

Back then, it was for a custom Ferrari 458 Spider of which only three were ever produced. And while the Vespa Elettrica Monaco Edition isn’t exactly as rare, with 99 slated for production, it’s still quite the fine addition to any enthusiast’s collection.

According to Mansory, the inspiration behind the Monaco Edition Vespa was the idea of offering a scooter that was all about mobility, environmental friendliness, and the urban jungle. To add to this, the Monaco Edition is all of this wrapped up in a sophisticated package that gives people the kind of exclusivity only Mansory can offer.

To make the already impressive Vespa Elettrica stand out even more, Mansory draped the scooter in the national colors of Monaco, giving it a sleek and sporty red and white livery. The scooter also receives a bunch of carbon fiber stuff including a mudguard and side panels. Lastly, a cross-stitched leather saddle accompanies a slew of other accessories that bear the Mansory logo, reminding everyone who looks at this thing of where it came from.

From a performance standpoint, Mansory left the Vespa Elettrica pretty much stock. As Vespa’s first and only fully electric offering, it already comes decked out with some pretty cool tech. It gets Eco and Power modes, and an energy recovery system. Plus, given how fancy this thing is, chances are it won’t be ridden much further than around the block and into the nearest Cars and Coffee.

Now, Mansory hasn’t listed the price of the Vespa Elettrica Monaco Edition, as it usually keeps the prices of its vehicles a secret. But the standard Elettrica retails for $8,000 USD, which is a hell of a lot even for a fancy electric two-wheeler. As such, you can bet that the Monaco Edition retails at least several times that amount.

And quite frankly, I wouldn’t be surprised if all 99 are already accounted for.