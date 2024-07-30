Personal watercraft like Jet Skis and Sea-Doos are usually associated with things like performance, utility, and high-adrenaline. But luxury and elegance? Not really so. That said, Mansory, a luxury automotive modification firm based in Germany wants to change that.

Founded in 1989 by Kourosh Mansory, the eponymous company has gone on to produce bespoke limited-editions of high-performance super cars such as the Bugatti Veyron Linea Vincero, luxury SUVs like the Bentley Bentayga, and even lifestyle two-wheelers like the Vespa Elettrica Monaco Edition.

And all with a very...um...unique style and presence.

Now, Mansory takes things to the next level by trying its hand at tuned PWCs. And to say that this thing’s a looker would be a massive understatement.

Dubbed the Marlin Jet 400, this thing is based on the Sea-Doo GTX 300, and right off the bat, you’ll notice that it’s draped almost entirely in carbon fiber, with Mansory claiming that the Marlin Jet 400 sheds 10 kilograms (around 22 pounds) of weight versus the stock Sea-Doo GTX 300.

Up front, the Marlin Jet 400 gets a redesigned fascia with new LED headlights. Meanwhile, the saddle has been crafted using water-resistant leather used in boat and yacht building. Even better still, Mansory says that customers have the freedom to choose any color and design they please.

Heck, you can even match it with your Mansory Mercedes G-Wagon if you’re after that ultra-streamlined aesthetic. This thing will surely turn heads no matter where it goes.

Mansory You can even match the Marlin Jet 400 with your Mansory Mercedes G-Wagon

Plus, the Marlin Jet 400 comes standard with other amenities, too. You get a bathing platform, a waterproof storage compartment complete with a USB charging port, and a high-quality audio system for you to listen to your favorite jams when cruising along the open water or taking a dip with your fellow wealthy friends.

Mansory says that this Marlin Jet 400 has a top speed of 82 miles per hour, significantly more than the stock GTX 300’s 67 miles per hour. But it doesn’t say what modifications it’s done under the hood.

Mansory How about a Marlin Jet 400 and Lamborghini Urus duo?

And you know what else Mansory doesn’t disclose about the Marlin Jet 400? Its price. Given that the Sea-Doo GTX 300 retails for around $20,000, you can bet that Mansory’s Marlin Jet 400 will retail for at least double—heck, maybe even triple that.

But the question really is: who is this thing for, and why would anyone buy a PWC as crazy as this? Well, as it would turn out, people pay big money—more money than logic would deem necessary—just to be seen.

And hey, if you’re someone with boundless financial resources, then this thing might just be for you. And us mere mortals will be glad to see your fancy toys in action.