Few things are as exciting as the thrill of watching MotoGP live and in-person, especially when it’s in one of your all-time favorite racing circuits. And with the 2024 season still in full swing, there’s no doubt that we’re still in for tons of adrenaline-pumping racing action.

But despite all that, anticipation for next season is already building, as MotoGP has announced its return to the Czech Republic at the iconic Autodromo Brno.

That’s right, guys, the Czech GP is back on the calendar for the next five seasons. So from 2025 to 2029, we can expect the high-speed Brno raceway to be a major attraction to the MotoGP calendar.

MotoGP has quite a storied history with the Brno racetrack. Having hosted more than 50 Grands Prix since 1965 when it was still a track incorporating public roads, the racing action continued in 1987 when the current track was inaugurated. Brno has consistently hosted races since 1965, except for a break in 1992, and the recent five-year gap brought on by the global pandemic.

But now that the hiatus is over, it’s clear that MotoGP is here to write the next chapter in Brno’s racing history. All this is clearly a big deal over in the Czech Republic, as even the country’s Prime Minister went on the record to express his excitement toward the return of the biggest motorcycle racing series in the world.

No less than Petr Fiala, the Czech Republic’s Prime Minister, said: “Motorcycle racing has a tradition at the Brno Masaryk Circuit dating back to the 1950s. MotoGP is a prestigious global event that brings tens of thousands of visitors to the Czech Republic, particularly to South Moravia, many of whom come from abroad. I am very pleased that we have managed to continue this tradition and that the MotoGP race will return to Brno after five years.”

If you’re aware of Brno’s layout, you’ll know that it isn’t just any old track—it’s a speed junkie’s paradise as it's full of wide, sweeping turns followed by long straight sections. It eggs on riders to push their bikes to the limit, with its 14 high-speed corners taunting racers to perform daring overtaking maneuvers.

BikeSport News Brno was home to Rossi's first ever GP victory, and is directly responsible for propelling him to greatness.

Indeed, Brno’s been home to countless history-making moments in MotoGP—such as when a young Valentino Rossi clinched his first victory in 1996, back then racing in the 125cc class. Who would’ve thought that this scruffy kid from Italy would go down to be one of the most decorated racers in the entire history of MotoGP?

And so, it’s no wonder that Brno holds such a special place in the hearts of MotoGP fans all over the world. What’s your favorite moment from this famed raceway? Surely, with MotoGP set to set the track ablaze next year, more epic races are on the horizon.