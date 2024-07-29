The motorcycle icons I grew up thinking were cool, effortlessly cool—the James Deans and Steve McQueens—weren’t wearing jackets with big, brash logos, multiple colorways, and TPU sliders. They were wearing jackets like the Mulholland, and somewhere along the way, I forgot that.

The problem is, as you grow up, you start to believe big-name brands that look like ‘motorcycle jackets’ are the only ones that’ll truly do the job. And the jackets that look classically cool are often just motorcycle-inspired jackets that have no place protecting you on two wheels.

For the last decade, I’ve been brushing over slick-looking jackets without a second thought because I believed they were all form over function. But that’s not what the Aether Mulholland is. Couple a non-cognitive bias against classically cool jackets, a $650 price tag, and a relatively unknown brand, and you’ll have a hard time getting most to part with their cash.

And yet, erring on the side of caution, I say I’ve covered 30,000 miles with the Mulholland, and if that seems like a lot, even for a motorcycle journalist, that’s because it is. But, here’s the thing, the Mulholland isn’t just a motorcycle jacket that costs $650.

It’s three or four jackets for $650.

Style Icon

I don’t want to overindulge in how stylish this jacket is, but not giving it its due recognition is like tip-toeing around the elephant in the room.

Stylistically, this is never too much or too little. The jacket is so clearly purposeful that you couldn’t be accused of being overdressed. And believe me, no one will think you’re underdressed. Likewise, its obvious functionality puts a stop to any argument that you’re “trying” to achieve a look, and that puts me at ease because this jacket attracts attention.

Guy Pickrell

The Mulholland draws eyeballs but it’s not loud, as it stands tallest atop a pair of black or blue jeans and a white t-shirt, which suits me perfectly because that’s my riding attire. A simple outfit, but when tied together with this jacket, creates something special and gives me a quiet confidence.

It took me a while to get over the feeling that I was throwing on something special every time I donned the Mulholland, though. Don’t get me wrong, it hasn't lost anything, but eventually, I fell back into a groove like I would with any motorcycle jacket. And instead of thinking about how special it is, I was reminded with compliments and lingering looks.

The reality is, that the Mulholland could stand alone upon its looks. My motorcycle is my sole means of transportation, and I have foregone social meetups because I didn’t want to sit in a jacket that stood out for all the wrong reasons—my Dainese suit, for instance. Now, I’m excited to go, and it’s easy. I look good, I feel good, and I’m with friends.

And once I started to throw a leg over a couple of bikes and drill the miles, I saw far beyond its stylish appeal.

Guy Pickrell

It’s in the Details

The details are minimal to the outsider, like the Aether branding on the right shoulder and left-hand side of the waist. But when you live with the Mulholland or live “in it”, as I’d describe my time with the jacket, the rider-centric features are everywhere. These details, and their purposes, become more evident the more you use the Mulholland.

Guy Pickrell Guy Pickrell Guy Pickrell

Hell, I’ve never seen beyond the need of having three pockets, but the jacket has even made me appreciate having seven pockets. And I use them.

On road trips, one pocket is dedicated to change for the tolls, another for toll receipts, another for my wallet and keys, and one for my phone. The Mulholland makes me feel like an organized contributing member of society. It’s worth noting here that there are eight tolls between my apartment and the nearest beach, and fumbling between change, notes, and toll receipts seriously pisses off the driver of the car that you overtook just moments before reaching the cashier.

Snap closures that I can rely on are half the reason the pockets get so much use. Quick to open and close, but I can rest easy that everything is staying put as I pull away.

You’ll note that my phone is in a pocket by itself, and that’s because I’m pretty anal about keeping my screen scratch-free. So the soft liners in the exterior pockets help put my OCD mind at ease, whether I’m throwing in my phone or sunglasses. And that’s another thing the Mulholland has gotten me into—sunglasses.

Guy Pickrell Guy Pickrell Guy Pickrell

Riding with sunglasses in my pocket isn’t something I’ve ever done before, but this tells the story of the Mulholland, right to its core; you’re going to keep wearing it after your ride, hence the need to bring your sunglasses with you. The theme is clear: style, practicality, and protection.

It’s Not a Motorcycle Jacket Without Protection

I’ve pulled wheelies on MT-09s, stoppies on a Street Triple—both on a closed course, of course—and lane split astride a bagger, all in the Mulholland. None of which I’d do if I didn’t feel it had adequate protection. But when you see its protection, it’s almost like being asked to believe in magic.

At the heart of the Mulholland’s protective arsenal is D3O’s CE level 1 Ghost armor at the back, shoulders, and elbows. Calling it “ghost armor” is putting it mildly. If this armor didn’t come from a reputable company like D30, there’s no way I’d believe it’s CE Level 1.

Robbie Bacon Ryan Merrill Robbie Bacon Ryan Merrill Robbie Bacon Ryan Merrill

I’ve let countless friends try this jacket on, and none initially believe me when I tell them there’s armor in it. You need to hunt for the pads to find them. I don’t even bother taking them out before flights anymore, where you’ll usually find me snoozing soundly in the Mulholland with a pair of noise-canceling headphones on.

And the travel companion is another face this jacket wears, as I’ve never been able to say that any other motorcycle jacket I’ve had before. But there’s more to protection than armor.

Armor protects us from spills and collisions, something we hope will never happen, but the elements are things we always need protection from. And it’s here that the Mulholland and its waterproof, three-layered heavy nylon fabric has encouraged me to instinctively grab it from my overflowing gear closet time and time again. The only drawback to a laminated exterior is ventilation, something that Aether’s have done their best to combat.

There are two zippered vents under the armpits and dual zippered exhaust vents that run along the back. I wouldn’t call them game changers, but they work, and I’ve tested them out while riding in temperatures above 100 degrees Fahrenheit. What works even better for me are the sleeve gussets.

Pull back the zippers and it’s like your forearms are connected to RAM air ducts.

Robbie Bacon Robbie Bacon

Just last weekend I rode 900 miles in this jacket, through temperatures ranging from 55 to 96 degrees, and with light showers thrown in for good measure. I wore it through cities, on highways, and scraped pegs with it on winding roads. Was I a bit cold at times? Yes. Was I too hot at times? Of course. But overall, I couldn’t have asked for much more from a jacket with no extra liners.

Again, the many-faced jacket rears its head.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Spread the Word

The only time I wouldn’t advise someone to buy the Aether is if they only carve canyons or ride in extremely high temperatures. The Mulholland isn’t single minded like that, which is one of its best features.

I tried to make the Mulholland fit into one neat box with a concept that’s easy to relay. These were the main contenders:

The jacket you’d be happy to wear the first time you meet your girlfriend’s parents and meet your mates for a drink after.

The jacket you can wear in your Uber to the airport, on the plane, and on your ride home.

The jacket that makes you say “yes” to meeting friends in a restaurant on your bike because you’re not going to look like a Power Ranger all night.

The problem was, I couldn’t squeeze it into just one of these boxes because it kept encroaching on another, and that was when I realized, it fills all those boxes and more. But perhaps the following situation outlines the Mulholland’s traits the best.

I’m on a flight to Ireland as I write this, headed to my sister Liz's wedding, and kicking myself that I didn’t wear the Mulholland. Liz decided to have her three-day wedding on the picturesque, iconic, and most importantly wet west coast of Ireland. And I don’t have anything that’s as waterproof, stylish, and easy to throw on with anything as this jacket. It’d have kept me cozy on the flights and given me confidence as I made my way through six airports caffeinated and dehydrated.

And if I met another biker at the wedding who happened to have a spare motorcycle, I’d have my favorite riding jacket with me.

Guy Pickrell

The only problem I can find with this model, so far, is the brand’s name. Because you probably don’t know it. But I’ve logged more miles in it in three months than most people do in a year with no issues, and if anything, it only fits better.

So I’m here to spread the word, Aether’s Mulholland more than checks out, and should be in a lot more riders’ shortlists for a one-jacket wardrobe.