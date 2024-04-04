If you don't already know Aether Apparel, you're forgiven. Although the brand has been around since 2009, it didn't produce its first motorcycle gear until 2012. And even then, unless you were told, you probably wouldn't have thought the first Aether motorcycle jacket had anything to do with real-world motorcycling.

Let me explain.

Unfortunately, many people who want the classic motorcycle look buy a "moto-inspired" jacket. But these jackets have no place on a motorcycle, well, not if you want to be protected. Whereas Aether's motorcycle gear lets riders have their cake and eat it too.

The Mulholland motorcycle jacket is the latest addition to its lineup. And I got one early to get some riding done with it. I'm still formulating my thoughts, but here's everything you need to know.

Style

First and foremost, I already have this jacket, and when I showed it to my housemate, he said, "Wow... so nice! Wait, is that the motorcycle jacket?". This jacket is so stylish, and its motorcycle-specific details so subtle, that you could genuinely wear it on a night out, and most people would think it's a moto-inspired jacket.

It's available in sizes XS-XXL and three colorways: Reserve Brown, Command Green, and Total Eclipse.

Protection

Aether teamed up with D3O when creating the Mulholland to provide CE Level 1 armor at the elbows, shoulders, and back. But it's not your regular D3O armor, it's the brand's Ghost pads. These pads are possibly the most lightweight and flexible form of CE Level 1 on the market. And having them inside the jacket barely, if at all, changes its fit.

Protection comes in more than one form on a motorcycle jacket. You have your armor, but you also need protection from the elements, which would otherwise distract you or make you feel uncomfortable. Here, the Mulholland comes up trumps.

The seam-taped jacket is constructed from waterproof, three-layered heavy nylon fabric. The only issue with this type of material is breathability, so Aether fitted the Mulholland with zippered vents at the front under the arms along with zippered rear exhaust vents. This should channel airflow to the areas where riders need it most. The sleeves also feature gussets with locking head zippers for added ventilation.

Finer Details

It's the finer details that separate a good motorcycle jacket from a great motorcycle jacket. And it seems as though Aether's designers are well aware of this.

If you can't use the features of a motorcycle jacket with motorcycle gloves on, like a slow drip on your forehead—it becomes unbearable with time. All the exterior zippers on the Mulholland are large and designed to be usable with motorcycle gloves, even while you're on the move.

Pockets are aplenty on this model, which features seven in total. Almost all of them have soft liners, meaning you can stash your phone or sunglasses without fear. The front lower pockets are sleek and slim but expand to accommodate your stuff when necessary, and double as hand warmers on cold days.

Three of the exterior pockets feature snap closures, which I can already say are easy to operate with gloves on. Finally, there's a two-way zipper at the front, which might concern some riders who don't want to scratch their paintwork.

But you needn't fear, as Aether says the zipper hardware is protected to avoid scratching your bike.

More To Come

I've already put more than 150 miles on my Mulholland and, to say the least, I'm impressed. But you'll need to keep an eye on RideApart for my full review and see if I think it's worth its $650 price tag.

I also had the opportunity to interview the company's founder, Palmer West, and learned about how the brand is using cutting-edge technology to bring classic yet protective designs to market.

More on that to come.