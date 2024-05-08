In the past several years, electric motorbike designs have arisen from all corners of the globe. Unsurprisingly, the first to adopt/adapt the latest iterations of electric motorbike technology have been startups. Some have most certainly been better at producing real-world, usable machines than others; think Zero and Energica, for example.

While combustion motorcycle makers seemingly dragged their feet, plenty of new folks, sometimes with more passion than resources, have been more than eager to jump into the fray.

There was Alta and Brammo; then Cake, Curtiss, and Ola Electric; and now Dust.Moto, Stark Future, and Ultraviolette. Some of these have fared better than others as of the time of writing. Also, we know that this very incomplete list doesn't even begin to include every company out there.

So we'll add one more; this time, from France. It's called J2R Dynamics, and it's the brain child of a former business and data analyst in the video game industry. Fittingly, it's called the Smol. And honestly, if you saw this design with no context behind it, wouldn't the first thing that came to mind quite possibly be video games?

It's simple, it's elegant, it's clean, and it's uncluttered. The concept render and design description (because this bike is still in its early stages) uses an 8kW hub motor, and is comparable to a 125cc combustion bike in terms of power, while it should offer a top speed of 110 kilometers per hour (about 68.3 mph).

It's powered by either one or two 4 kWh batteries; if you equip the two-battery option, J2R is aiming for a range of about 150 kilometers (or 93-ish miles). Now, as with all EVs, range is extremely subjective, since it can be affected by things like headwinds, up- and downhill riding, how spiritedly you ride, and so on. Also, manufacturers can and are often overly optimistic at times. (There, caveat over.)

But it's basically just a tiny, simple-looking electric bike that has a narrow, flat saddle design reminiscent of a dirtbike.

What do you think of this design? J2R plans to show it off for the first time in public at the 2024 Albi Eco Race, on May 24, 2024. This unveiling will be followed by a limited crowdfunding campaign and production of just 50 bikes to start. All, it appears, will be sold in France, and it's not clear if there are any plans to make this bike available elsewhere down the line.

But you have to walk before you can run, right? In a world where most 125cc-equivalent electric options are scooters, the Smol is an interesting design take, if nothing else. We look forward to seeing how well it's received.