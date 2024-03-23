Electric motorcycles are a dime a dozen these days. Manufacturers all over the world are rolling out new e-motos, all of which are designed to be the “ultimate urban mobility device.” And while the vast majority of these take the form of scooters, there are a few notable exceptions that aim to preserve the fun factor of motorcycling.

VMoto’s new TS Street Hunter is an excellent example of this. Also known as Super Soco, the company recently adapted the VMoto branding to represent all of its models, unifying them under a single umbrella. Along with that rebrand came more performance-oriented models that broke away from the brand’s scooter lineup.

VMoto goes for a day and night approach in the TS Street Hunter's marketing

VMoto markets the TS Street Hunter as a sporty two-wheeler at home in the city. It describes the bike as “inspired by the naked, street fighter world,” and it’s easy to see this from the bike’s styling. From some angles, the TS Street Hunter gives off Yamaha MT-09 vibes—as evidenced by its contoured bodywork and split headlight and taillight design. VMoto leans in on this dark side theme even further in its marketing, highlighting how the bike is ideal for both day and night riding.

Beneath the surface, the bike is rocking a rear hub motor with a power output of 2.5 kilowatts and 180 Nm (133 pound-feet) of torque. As real-world EV power and torque ratings can be confusing sometimes, the VMoto claims a top speed of 75 kilometers per hour (47 miles per hour).

A removable battery powers the TS Street hunter The VMoto TS Street Hunter gets a simplistic digital display

As for the battery, it’s equipped with a 60-volt, 32-amp-hour battery pack with up to 1,200 cycles. VMoto claims 3.5 hours for a full charge in exchange for 114 kilometers (72 miles) of range on a single charge. To sweeten the deal, you can even opt for a dual-battery, effectively doubling your range in exchange for a bit of extra fat.

No word just yet about pricing and availability. Nevertheless, it’s certainly exciting to see VMoto venture into the enthusiast space with offerings like the TS Street Hunter.

Electric scooters are certainly cool, but sportier options like the TS Street Hunter are always welcome additions to the EV two-wheeler space.