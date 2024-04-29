There's a special kind of excitement that can only come from gathering with other people who like what you like. It's like your joy over your favorite thing echoes, refracts, and then only grows as it bounces around you. Pretty soon, you have an entire fan club. Maybe, if you're lucky, it even spans entire countries and continents.

Vespa World Days 2024 brought a horde of gleeful Vespisti together from multiple continents and countries around the world. It took place in Pontedera, Italy, where plenty of festivities were planned to celebrate Piaggio's 140th anniversary in 2024.

While many fans came from all over Europe, Piaggio noted that fans traveled from as far away as Australia, Hong Kong, Colombia, and Argentina to celebrate their favorite scooter.

How many were there? All told, over 20,000 fans attended the 2024 event, setting a new attendance record for the year.

Gallery: Vespa World Days 2024

47 Photos

If you think that's impressive, just stop for a second and consider the logistics of the Vespa World Days 2024 parade. According to Piaggio, a whopping 15,000 scooters from all throughout the history of the world's most popular scooter brand lined up to ride in the parade. We're not sure how you'd even begin to wrangle 15,000 riders, but we don't envy whoever had to organize this part of the event.

The parade wound out to over 16 kilometers in length, which is just under 10 miles. Can you picture 10 miles of Vespas, all stretching through the rolling hills of Valdera? It's a lot to wrap your head around, but the photos look fantastic.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Members of 55 different international Vespa clubs attended this year's event. During the festivities, the site of the 2025 edition was also formally announced.

The 2025 Vespa World Days will take place in Gijón, Spain, with full details to come. If you're interested in making plans to attend, you may want to bookmark the Vespa World Club link in our Sources.

Did you attend Vespa World Days in 2024, or another year? What was your experience like? Are you planning to go in the future? Tell us in the comments!