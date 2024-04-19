2024 is a big year for Piaggio, as it marks the iconic Italian brand’s 140th birthday. Despite its age, it shows absolutely no signs of slowing down, with several events set this year to celebrate the brand’s anniversary.

Along with all the merriment surrounding Piaggio’s 140th anniversary is a special edition model from none other than Vespa, and it’s one that could very well be the most exclusive scooter yet.

Simply dubbed the Vespa 140th of Piaggio, it was created by none other than the Piaggio Style Centre, and will be fittingly limited to just 140 units. Adding to the rarity of this model is the fact that it will only be made available for four days during the Vespa World Days 2024.

Collectors will be able to place orders for the limited-edition model both online and onsite at the Vespa Village at Pontedera.

Beneath the surface, the Vespa 140th is based on the Vespa GTV, a model that in itself combines classic Vespa styling cues with modern tech and performance. It’s rocking Vespa’s 300 HPE engine which literally stands for “High Performance Engine.” I mean, it has 24 horsepower and 20 pound-feet of torque—by no means a powerful mill, but more than enough for a scooter. Other standard features include keyless ignition, traction control, and ABS.

The Vespa 140th is distinguished by an eye-catching trio of white, blue, and light blue hues, with classic-inspired graphics and a Vespa monogram adding a modern touch. Its blue upholstered contoured saddle gives the scooter a single-seater look, while the double-stitching adds a classy, hand-crafted look.

Like all other Vespas, there’s a selection of accessories for those looking to dress it up out of the factory. Choose from a rear leather bag, flyscreen, and crash bars.

Vespisti are among the most passionate enthusiasts out there, and they’re all about ultra-rare, special edition models. Suffice it to say that by the time you’re reading this article, it’ll be more than likely that all 140 units have already been accounted for.