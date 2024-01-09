Aprilia RS457 Production Begins In Piaggio’s Factory In Baramati India

We’re big fans of small-displacement bikes, especially those of the sporty variety. Personally, I’ve had quite a lot of experience with small, sporty bikes, such as KTM’s 390 series, Kawasaki’s Ninja 400, and much more recently, CFMoto’s punchy 450 range. That said, when Aprilia unveiled the RS 457 in all its glory last year at EICMA, my interest was more than piqued.

The Aprilia RS 457 stands as a first for the Noale manufacturer for quite a few reasons. For starters, it’s the brand’s first global market model in the entry-level displacement segment. Set to lock horns with established players like the KTM RC 390, Ninja 400, and CFMoto 450 SS, the RS 457 – on paper, at least – looks to be the most promising. Apart from that, it’s also the most premium model to be produced in Piaggio’s factory in Baramati, India.

Speaking of which, Aprilia recently announced that production of the all-new sportbike has already begun in Piaggio’s Baramati plant. Built to world-class standards, the facility employs mostly women, and features state-of-the art assembly lines to ensure maximum quality. The Aprilia RS 457 was officially launched in India on December 8, 2023, during the India Bike Week, and pre-orders for the new sportbike have now been opened. Assuming everything goes according to plan, the first batch of RS 457s should begin making their way to eager customers by March 2024.

For reference, the Aprilia RS 457 will carry a sticker price of Rs 410,000, or about $4,936 USD in India. Stateside, customers will have to fork up $6,799 USD for the base model, which is well and good considering import taxes and other charges thrown into the mix. Nevertheless, it’s a premium option in the entry-level market no matter where you’re from, as it’s substantially pricier than its contemporaries.

In case you missed the specs of the RS 457 in some of our previous articles, here’s a quick rundown of what to expect from the beginner-friendly supersport. It’s powered by an all-new 457cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crank configuration. This provides the bike with the feel and exhaust note of a 90-degree V-twin, and with 47 horsepower and 43.5 Nm (32.2 pound-feet) of torque on tap, has plenty of power to provide a spirited ride on twisty roads.

As for the suspension, Aprilia supplies the RS 457 with inverted front forks and a rear monoshock with basic preload adjustability. It also gets a single front disc and single rear disc, both equipped with dual-channel ABS. Rounding up the bike’s tech package is a full-color TFT display from which riders can choose from three ride modes and toggle the traction control system.