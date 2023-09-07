At long last, the wait is finally over. On September 7, 2023, Aprilia officially unveiled the new RS 457 to kick off the 2023 MotoGP round at Misano. While the face is unmistakably an RS, the segment is a new one for the team from Noale—and one it’s eager to enter.

The all-new Aprilia RS 457 is powered by a liquid-cooled, parallel twin engine that makes a claimed 35 kilowatts (about 46.9 horsepower), hitting the top range of what’s allowable for riders on an A2 license in Europe. Per Aprilia, the RS 457 weighs in at just 175 kilograms at the curb (about 385.8 pounds).

Design solutions include an aluminum frame, as well as a load-bearing crankcase that echoes the one found in the RS 660. Bike makers are always looking for ways to lower weight, offer greater strength, better handling, and more centralized mass, and this is Aprilia’s latest take on those topics.

Gallery: 2024 Aprilia RS 457

Suspension duties are performed by a 41mm front fork and a rear monoshock, with both suspension components offering preload adjustability only. The front fork offers 120mm of travel (about 4.72 inches), and the rear shock and steel swingarm setup offer 130mm (about 5.11 inches) of rear wheel travel.

A set of ByBre brakes stops the RS 457 front and rear, with a 320mm single brake disc up front and a 220mm disc in the back. This bike rolls on a pair of 17-inch alloy wheels. The 2024 Aprilia RS 457’s electronics package is fully ride-by-wire and includes a three-level traction control setup that can also be completely turned off. Three ride modes also come standard.

Other RS 457 features include a full LED headlamp cluster with integrated front turn signals, a five-inch full color TFT instrument cluster, and the very thoughtful touch of backlit handlebar controls. The two-into-one exhaust is also a nice feature, although it doesn’t come as much of a surprise if you’re familiar with other bikes in the RS family. A quickshifter is available as an accessory from Aprilia but does not come as standard equipment on the RS 457.

Pricing and availability information haven’t been released for the 2024 Aprilia RS 457 just yet, but we expect them to follow in short order. Each market will have its own pricing and availability information, and we’ll be sure to keep you updated with all the details as they become available.

What do you think of the 2024 Aprilia RS 457? Is it everything you hoped for? Let us know in the comments.