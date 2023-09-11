In the world of supersport bikes, BMW's S 1000 RR often stands out as a shining star. It has become the benchmark for contemporary performance, holding a high position in the realm of high-performance motorcycles. However, the introduction of the M 1000 RR proves that there's always room for improvement, even when you're at the top of your game. Remarkably, BMW has managed to elevate the M 1000 RR above the S 1000 RR.

Certainly, when it comes to these impressive enhancements, they do come with a hefty price tag. In fact, the M 1000 RR stands as one of the most expensive production motorcycles available today. As it hits the Malaysian market, it commands a significant RM 289,500, which translates to roughly $62,000. It's worth noting that prices can vary considerably from one market to another. For instance, in the US, the M 1000 RR has a manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $37,990, making it a bit more accessible to American riders. The global pricing differences certainly add an interesting dimension to the motorcycle world.

Now, let's talk about the M Competition Package, which takes the M 1000 RR to a whole new level. It includes some remarkable upgrades that enthusiasts will appreciate. One standout feature is the new anodized aluminum swing arm, a technical marvel that trims off about half-a-pound (220 grams) in weight. Additionally, the package includes the M Brake and Clutch Levers, along with a Brake Lever Guard, M Endurance Chain, and M Rider Footrest. Of course, the M Carbon wheels elevate the M 1000 RR's style and reduce unsprung weight, translating to improved handling and responsiveness on the road or track.

The BMW M 1000 RR continues to impress with its formidable chassis design, finely tuned for the demands of the racetrack. It’s rocking the 999cc, liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder four-stroke engine in the S 1000 RR, now shielded by the M Engine Protector for added durability. BMW's innovative ShiftCam technology, which offers variable intake camshaft control, is the cornerstone of this engine’s performance. This technology optimizes performance across various RPM ranges, generating 212 horsepower at 15,000 rpm and 79 pound-feet (113 Newton meters) of torque at 11,000 rpm.

On top of all that, the M 1000 RR gets a large 6.5-inch TFT display, along with the OBD interface for the standard M GPS-Laptrigger. If riders want to add their personal touch to the bike, BMW provides a selection of optional accessories. These include three different types of windshields, the M Datalogger, and the M Cover Kit. Furthermore, the superbike will maintain its iconic color scheme of Light White, Racing Blue Metallic, and Racing Red.