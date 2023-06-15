Rieju Revamps The MR Pro 125 For The European Market

For a lot of us motorcyclists, our first taste of the two-wheeled world was off-road. Be it on a mountain bike, a kids’ dirt bike, or even a full-sized dual-sport, there’s no denying that hitting the trails is an excellent way to learn the ropes on two wheels, and surely, first-time riders of all ages could benefit from some good off-road experience.

Over in Europe, Spanish motorbike and moped specialist Rieju has refreshed its entry-level enduro lineup in the form of the MR Pro 125. This bike may look like a burly, trail-ready dual-sport, and indeed it is, however, it’s designed to cater to beginner riders thanks to its approachable performance. It’s powered by a Minarelli four-stroke engine, this time featuring liquid-cooling for extra longevity and reliability. With a bore and stroke of 52 millimeters and 58.7 millimeters respectively, the motor is approachable, while pumping out decent amounts of power and torque. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a six-speed manual transmission.

The new engine is housed in a perimeter frame with a double steel beam construction for extra rigidity. The rear of the bike is composed of a removable subframe crafted out of reinforced steel, giving the bike extra serviceability, and making it repairable in the event of a crash. Meanwhile, the rear swingarm is constructed out of aluminum for lower unsprung weight and added rigidity. As for suspension, the MR Pro 125 is rocking a 41 millimeter Ollé R16V inverted fork and a fully adjustable Ollé R16V monoshock. It’s clear to see that this enduro is equipped with some capable components.

Overall, the enduro bike has some pretty compact dimensions, with a wheelbase of 1,405 millimeters, and an 890 millimeter seat height. It comes to a stop with Galfer rotors that are clamped upon by J.Juan calipers. The Rieju MR Pro 125 tips the scales at 121 kilograms, with the six-liter fuel tank filled up.

As for tech features, Rieju decks out the MR Pro 125 in standard equipment you’d expect from similar enduros. It gets an LED headlight, a neutral gear indicator, temp gauge, and low fuel light. Other fancy equipment consists of a red chain guide, aluminum sprocket, aluminum handguards, and a full INOX exhaust system.

When it comes to availability, the Rieju MR Pro 125 is offered in the European market for 5,599 Euros, or approximately $6,050 USD. Unfortunately, the MR Pro 125 isn’t in Rieju’s U.S. lineup, as the 250cc two-stroke model sits at the bottom of the range and starts at $10,499 USD. Surely, the more approachable 125cc four-stroke model would have made for a good starter bike for enduro first-timers.