Times are changing in the world of motorcycle gear and more and more brands are gravitating towards “normal” clothes that happen to be ride ready. French motorcycle brand, Held, has a new product for riders who want a casual look without sacrificing protection.

Motorcycle manufacturers are bucking the trend of motorcycle gear that looks like motorcycle gear, and going for more casual collections within their own lineups. Motorcycle gear that can be rocked on and off the bike is becoming a hot commodity among lifestyle and daily riders, as having one pair of jackets or pants to rock and ride with presents a special kind of convenience for the safety and style conscious.

Apart from their new products, Held also makes top-tier stuff like leathers, gloves, pants, and more. Touring suits and all-around motorcycle boots are also available in the brand's lineup, and casual gear is a part of the brand’s portfolio as well. The Woodland riding shirt joins the family as one of the newest pieces in the brand’s collection.

Dubbed the Woodland Shirt, the riding garment is meant to fly under the radar but through the wind while on a motorcycle. The shirt is equipped with the latest safety tech, but it keeps things casual with plaid or plain designs and colorways.

As far as specifications go, the shirt is made out of Armalith Stretch Denim Fabric, which is a stronger species of denim that still retains daily-wear comfort and flexibility. Slide-rated Class A, certified EN17092-3:2020, with removable CE Level 1-certified D3O ghost armor protectors on the elbows and the shoulders, the shirt is more than ready to keep you protected. A back protector is optional, and the shirt also comes with a pocket for you to slot one in.

For convenience, Held has designed two outside pockets, a central zipper with a button flap, and there are also wrist and waist adjustments to ensure a perfect fit, so the garment doesn’t flap as much in the wind.

There are two colors on offer from Held which include a plain black color and a plaid black and red colorway. The sizes run from S to up to 6XL, and the price for this piece sits at about 350 EUR, or about 380 USD given current exchange rates.