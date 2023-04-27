Motorcycle gear tends to favor technical designs, and rightly so. With protection and performance topping many a rider’s priorities list, manufacturers must deliver safety in a stylish package. German gear maker Held knows as much, but it also acknowledges that modern boots need to suit casual situations as well. That’s where the brand’s Saxton boots come into play, and it meets rider’s needs with equal parts fashion and function.

The work-style footwear calls upon cowhide for its core construction. The textile interior ups the comfort quotient, while the Gore-Tex waterproof treatment seals water out during the rainy season. As a classically designed boot, the metal eyelets and laces adhere to conventions, but the side zippers allow users to easily slip in and out of the Saxtons. However, Held equips the model with rear pull loops in case owners need a little assistance.

Despite the Saxton’s casual silhouette, the boots offer crash protection in the form of malleolus armor. That inclusion earns Held PPE approval. The manufacturer only adds a non-slip Vibram outsole for additional safety. As with all motorcycling footwear, the Saxton also features reinforced toe boxes, with extra leather patches absorbing repeated abuse from gear shifters. The selector reinforcements also bear subtle Held branding.

Available in European sizes 37-50, the Held Saxton suits a wide array of riders. The brand offers the casual yet versatile boots in brown and black color options. Light distressing adds to the model’s character. At €279.95 (~$310 USD), the Held Saxton backs up its mid-tier price tag with a blend of style, substance, and safety. Motorcycle gear may traditionally feature technical elements, but the Saxton boots disguise those details for footwear that works both on and off the bike.