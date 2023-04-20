Held Refreshes The Carese And Torno Evo Touring Suit For 2023

Held is a well-known and famous German company that provides a wide selection of high-quality motorcycle clothing and equipment. The brand's product line is wide, encompassing everything from gloves, jackets, jeans, and boots. Each product is developed with innovative features and materials to provide riders with optimal comfort, safety, and performance.

As part of its 2023 gear collection, Held has launched a new touring package under its Evo series, featuring the Carese Evo jacket and Torno Evo pants. These items are specifically designed to cater to the needs of adventure and touring riders who demand the highest levels of safety, comfort, and practicality from their gear.

One of the key features of the Carese Evo jacket and Torno Evo pants by Held is the Gore-Tex waterproof lining, which guarantees that riders remain dry and comfortable even during the most inclement weather conditions. However, when the temperature rises, riders can opt to remove the internal layers of the jacket and pants, which transforms the gear into a lightweight, breathable mesh set. This allows for improved ventilation and airflow, keeping the rider cool and comfortable during warm weather rides.

Held's Carese Evo jacket and Torno Evo are designed with safety in mind, featuring premium materials and advanced protective technologies. The Cordura 500 D fabric used in the construction of both pieces is known for its exceptional durability and resistance to abrasion, providing an added layer of protection for riders in the event of a fall or impact. Additionally, the Carese jacket comes equipped with Held's HPA protectors on the elbows and shoulders, which are highly effective at absorbing and dissipating impact energy. The jacket also features a pocket for a back protector, allowing riders to further enhance their protection if desired.

Similarly, the Torno Evo pants come with D3O protectors on the knees, which are known for their superior impact resistance and shock absorption. The pants also feature reinforcing materials at the seams and other vulnerable areas for added durability and longevity.

While the Held Carese Evo jacket and Torno Evo pants offer advanced features and technologies, they are also priced at a premium, making them a significant investment for motorcyclists. The Carese Evo jacket is available for 849.95 Euros, which is roughly equivalent to $930 USD, while the Torno Evo pants are priced at 649.95 Euros, or approximately $712 USD. This price point may be steep for some riders, but for those looking to invest in high-quality touring gear that prioritizes comfort, practicality, and safety, the Held Evo range is a viable option.