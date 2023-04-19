On April 18, 2023, KTM pulled the covers off its 2024 SX and SX-F ranges. It takes the total chassis redesign introduced on the 2023 range and adds suspension improvements, as well as a set of new graphics across both the two-stroke and four-stroke SX bikes. Let’s take a look.

For 2024, riders interested in KTM’s two-stroke range can choose from the 125 SX, 250 SX, or 300 SX. Suspension duties are handled by a 48mm WP XACT fork that KTM says offers “improved bottoming-out resistance and damping, [allowing] the fork to stay lower and more planted on initial acceleration after a hard landing.” The rear gets a WP XACT monoshock to help with both traction and energy absorption.

If what you’re looking for is a four-stroke machine, the 2024 KTM SX-F lineup includes the 250 SX-F, the 350 SX-F, and the 450 SX-F. All these bikes benefit from the same suspension tweaks as are found on the two-stroke bikes, with KTM engineers hard at work dialing the details in for the new model year.

Gallery: 2024 KTM SX and SX-F Range

Other 2024 KTM SX and SX-F improvements include the addition of more contact surfaces on the bodywork, which work in concert with the SX and SX-F's already solid ergonomics. Knee contact is important for control, so giving riders more contact points allows them to maneuver their bikes with precision, to do exactly what they want when they want. Combined with the flat seat profile on the entire SX and SX-F range, this package represents KTM’s current evolution in handling and agility in this segment.

The 2024 SX and SX-F ranges all get another graphic design scheme that harks back to the glory days of the early 1990s—but at the same time, doesn’t exactly go retro with it. Rather, it draws in that royal purple stripe, from the days when KTM regularly utilized purple in its graphic designs and combines it with the familiar orange and white color scheme that seems to almost be omnipresent on most KTM machinery in the 2020s. The result is a pleasant nod to its past, with tech and overall design that’s firmly rooted in the present—well, that is, until you send it into the future.

Pricing and availability will vary by region, so your best bet is to check with your local KTM dealer if you’re interested in getting your hands on any of the 2024 SX or SX-F range.